ETV Bharat / bharat

Elgar Parishad Case: SC Grants Two-Week Interim Bail to Activist Mahesh Raut

author img

By Sumit Saxena

Published : 15 hours ago

Updated : 15 hours ago

A vacation bench of justices Vikram Nath and SVN Bhatti on June 21 granted interim bail for two weeks to activist Mahesh Raut, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

A vacation bench of justices Vikram Nath and SVN Bhatti on June 21 granted interim bail for two weeks to activist Mahesh Raut, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.
Supreme Court Grants Two-Week Interim Bail to Activist Mahesh Raut (Source: ANI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday, June 21, allowed two weeks’ interim bail to activist Mahesh Raut, to attend the rituals following the death of his grandmother. Raut is an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

A bench led by Justice Vikram Nath and SVN Bhatti took note of the period of incarceration already undergone by Raut and also the nature of request made for the purpose.

“We are inclined to grant two weeks interim bail to the applicant (Raut) which may commence from June 26, 2024 and end on July 10, 2024," said the bench, also comprising Justice S V N Bhatti.

The apex court directed Raut to surrender without fail on July 10 and added that the terms and conditions of the release shall be determined by the special court. Raut had moved an application seeking interim bail to attend the rituals which are likely to be held on June 29-30 and July 5-6.

The bench said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) would be at liberty to request the trial court to impose stringent conditions as may be necessary.

During the hearing, Raut’s counsel informed the bench that he was earlier granted bail by the Bombay High Court and the NIA moved the apex court challenging that order. The NIA’s counsel said his grandmother had passed away in May and asked, "What is the necessity to rush to this court?"

The bench observed that bail granted by the high court has been stayed by the apex court on NIA’s petition, therefore the petitioner would have to move the apex court to seek interim bail.

The case is regarding the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which according to the Pune Police was funded by Maoists. It is alleged that the inflammatory speeches made there led to violence at the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial in Pune the next day. The case was later probed by the NIA

In September last year, the apex court had extended the stay granted by the Bombay High Court on the implementation of its verdict granting bail to Raut.

Read More:

  1. Elgar Parishad Case: SC Grants Bail to Gautam Navlakha
  2. Elgar Parishad case: HC grants bail to Gautam Navlakha; stays order for 3 weeks
Last Updated : 15 hours ago

TAGGED:

ELGAR PARISHAD CASEELGAR PARISHADELGAR PARISHAD BAILSUPREME COURTELGAR PARISHAD CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.