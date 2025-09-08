ETV Bharat / bharat

Elgar Parishad Case: SC To Hear Accused Bail Plea On Medical Grounds On Sep 15

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday decided to hear on September 15 the bail plea of Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon case accused Mahesh Raut on medical grounds.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma was hearing Raut’s petition challenging his incarceration despite being granted bail by the Bombay High Court. The high court allowed Raut’s bail plea but stayed its own order for a week on the request of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The top court subsequently extended the stay on his release in the case. On Monday, Raut’s counsel said the activist was suffering from rheumatoid arthritis and required specialised medical care unavailable in prison or at JJ Hospital, where he has been examined.

“If the prison hospital can file a status report, and we can take him for a medical examination… JJ hospital doesn’t have the facilities for this,” the lawyer said. The bench said if the authorities wish to file an affidavit, they may do so.

“If the ailment is so serious that it warrants continuous treatment, then there is no difficulty. Because all of us know that government doctors play it safe. If a serious treatment is required, they will not touch it because if anything happens then they will be responsible. So let’s just find out, no problem,” the bench said.