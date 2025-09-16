ETV Bharat / bharat

Elgar Parishad Case: SC Grants Interim Bail On Medical Grounds To Mahesh Raut

Raut is among several activists and cultural workers accused in the Elgar Parishad Bhima Koregaon case

File photo of students' protest demanding the release of activists arrested in Bhima Koregaon conspiracy case
File photo of students' protest demanding the release of activists arrested in Bhima Koregaon conspiracy case (IANS)
By Sumit Saxena

Published : September 16, 2025 at 1:19 PM IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Mahesh Raut on medical grounds, who is an accused in the Elgar Parishad -Bhima Koregaon case.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices M M Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma.

The bench was hearing Raut's petition challenging his incarceration despite being granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

Senior advocate C U Singh, appearing for Raut, contended before the apex court that his client was suffering from rheumatoid arthritis.

The bench said, “The applicant is seeking interim bail on medical grounds coupled with the fact that he was actually granted bail, we are inclined to grant medical bail for a period of six weeks.”

The high court allowed Raut's bail plea but stayed its own order for a week on the request of the National Investigation Agency. The top court subsequently extended the stay on his release in the case.

Petitioner's counsel had earlier contended that his client was suffering from rheumatoid arthritis and required specialised medical care unavailable in prison or at JJ Hospital, where he has been examined.

Raut is among several activists and cultural workers accused in the Elgar Parishad Bhima Koregaon case.

The Elgar Parishad conclave was held in December 2017 at Shaniwarwada, an 18th-century palace-fort in the heart of Pune district.

