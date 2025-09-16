ETV Bharat / bharat

Elgar Parishad Case: SC Grants Interim Bail On Medical Grounds To Mahesh Raut

File photo of students' protest demanding the release of activists arrested in Bhima Koregaon conspiracy case ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Mahesh Raut on medical grounds, who is an accused in the Elgar Parishad -Bhima Koregaon case.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices M M Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma.

The bench was hearing Raut's petition challenging his incarceration despite being granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

Senior advocate C U Singh, appearing for Raut, contended before the apex court that his client was suffering from rheumatoid arthritis.

The bench said, “The applicant is seeking interim bail on medical grounds coupled with the fact that he was actually granted bail, we are inclined to grant medical bail for a period of six weeks.”