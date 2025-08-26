Elgar Parishad Case: Justice Sundresh Recuses From Hearing On Bail Plea Of Surendra Gadling

New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice M M Sundresh on Tuesday opted out of the hearing on the bail plea of advocate Surendra Gadling, accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.
According to the case status on the website of the apex court, the matter won't be listed before a bench comprising Justice Sundresh. The hearing was set to happen before a bench headed by Justice Sundresh and also comprising Justice N Kotiswar Singh.
Senior advocate Anand Grover, earlier this month, mentioned the matter before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai for an early hearing. Grover emphasised his client Gadling's 6.5-year-long incarceration, and added, "The bail plea has been adjourned 11 times in the Supreme Court."
A bench comprising justices Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal, in March this year, deferred the bail hearing of Gadling and activist Jyoti Jagtap in the case.
The bench also deferred the petition filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) challenging the bail granted to activist Mahesh Raut.
Raut was given bail by the Bombay High Court, but the order was stayed after the NIA sought a stay on the verdict to challenge it before the apex court.
Gadling was accused of providing aid to the Maoists and allegedly conspiring with various co-accused, including those who had absconded in the case.
He was booked under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, and the IPC and the prosecution claimed Gadling provided secret information about government activities and maps of certain areas to underground Maoist rebels.
Gadling is also involved in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case relating to the alleged provocative speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017. The police claimed the speeches triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial in Pune district.
Also Read
Elgar Parishad-Maoist Link Case Accused Mahesh Raut Gets Interim Bail For Law Exams