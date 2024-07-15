ETV Bharat / bharat

Elgar Parishad Case: SC Refuses To Grant Interim Bail To Jailed Activist Jyoti Jagtap

author img

By PTI

Published : Jul 15, 2024, 11:36 AM IST

Updated : Jul 15, 2024, 12:30 PM IST

The High Court earlier said Jyoti Jagtap, who was an active member of the Kabir Kala Manch (KKM) group, during its stage play at the Elgar Parishad conclave held at Shaniwarwada, an 18th-century palace fort located in Pune, on December 31, 2017, gave not only "aggressive but highly provocative slogans."

Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant interim bail to jailed activist Jyoti Jagtap in connection with the Elgar Parishad case.
Representational Image (File Photo)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant interim bail to activist Jyoti Jagtap, who is in jail in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. A bench comprising justices MM Sundresh and Aravind Kumar also adjourned the hearing on the main bail plea of the activist.

"We are not inclined to give interim bail", Justice Subdresh said. Jagtap has moved the apex court challenging the October 17, 2022 order of the high court that refused to grant her bail, saying the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) case against her was "prima facie true" and that she was part of a "larger conspiracy" hatched by the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit.

The high court had said Jagtap was an active member of the Kabir Kala Manch (KKM) group, which during its stage play at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, gave not only "aggressive, but highly provocative slogans". The 2017 Elgar Parishad conclave was held at Shaniwarwada, an 18th-century palace fort located in the heart of Pune city.

Jagtap, accused of singing and raising provocative slogans at the conclave along with other KKM members, was arrested in September 2020 and has been lodged at the Byculla women's prison in Mumbai since then.

According to the investigators, provocative speeches that were allegedly made at the conclave triggered violence at Koregaon-Bhima on the outskirts of Pune on January 1, 2018. Jagtap is lodged in jail for offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Read More

  1. Elgar Parishad Case: SC Grants Two-Week Interim Bail to Activist Mahesh Raut
  2. Elgar Parishad Case: SC Grants Bail to Gautam Navlakha

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant interim bail to activist Jyoti Jagtap, who is in jail in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. A bench comprising justices MM Sundresh and Aravind Kumar also adjourned the hearing on the main bail plea of the activist.

"We are not inclined to give interim bail", Justice Subdresh said. Jagtap has moved the apex court challenging the October 17, 2022 order of the high court that refused to grant her bail, saying the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) case against her was "prima facie true" and that she was part of a "larger conspiracy" hatched by the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit.

The high court had said Jagtap was an active member of the Kabir Kala Manch (KKM) group, which during its stage play at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, gave not only "aggressive, but highly provocative slogans". The 2017 Elgar Parishad conclave was held at Shaniwarwada, an 18th-century palace fort located in the heart of Pune city.

Jagtap, accused of singing and raising provocative slogans at the conclave along with other KKM members, was arrested in September 2020 and has been lodged at the Byculla women's prison in Mumbai since then.

According to the investigators, provocative speeches that were allegedly made at the conclave triggered violence at Koregaon-Bhima on the outskirts of Pune on January 1, 2018. Jagtap is lodged in jail for offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Read More

  1. Elgar Parishad Case: SC Grants Two-Week Interim Bail to Activist Mahesh Raut
  2. Elgar Parishad Case: SC Grants Bail to Gautam Navlakha
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2024, 12:30 PM IST

TAGGED:

JYOTI JAGTAP INTERIM BAIL REFUSEDELGAR PARISHAD CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Why Rahul Gandhi, Sonia, Priyanka Did Not Attend Anant-Radhika Wedding? Congress Leaders Explain

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.