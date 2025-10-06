Eleventh Hour Sops For Women Won't Save NDA In Bihar, Says Congress
The grand old party said the INDIA bloc was ready for the contest in November, it said, was about change.
Published : October 6, 2025 at 6:22 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress on Monday claimed that the eleventh-hour sops to women by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will not save the ruling JD(U)-BJP alliance in Bihar and noted that the coming assembly elections will be dominated by the INDIA bloc’s “pro-people social welfare agenda”.
The Congress managers were referring to the recent transfer of Rs 10,000 each to the bank accounts of 75 lakh women in Bihar by PM Modi as part of a welfare scheme and the transfer of Rs 10,000 each in the bank accounts of 21 lakh women on Monday by CM Nitish Kumar under a self-employment scheme.
The Congress dubbed the move by the ruling NDA as “too late” and alleged that the state government ignored the voters of Bihar, especially women, over the past decades.
The Election Commission on Monday announced the dates for Bihar state polls scheduled for November 6 and 11 while counting will be held on November 14.
Raising questions over the financial assistance from the PM and sops from the chief minister at the eleventh hour, Congress Lok Sabha MP from Bihar Mohammad Jawed said the move “shows the desperation of the NDA which is trying hard to woo the women voters in Bihar”.
“They could have taken steps for women’s welfare during the past decades but they did nothing. Now they are trying to win the support of women by transferring money into their bank accounts. In simple terms, this kind of transfer of money amounts to bribing the women voter days ahead of the election announcement but the move will not save the NDA,” Jawed told ETV Bharat.
He said the “pro-people, social justice agenda of the INDIA bloc will dominate the Bihar elections”. “What we have announced for various sections of society are carefully worked out schemes backed by evidence of being implemented in the Congress ruled states like Karnataka and earlier in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. What matters to people are jobs and education, safety of women and a transparent administration. The NDA neglected all this over the past decades. The opposition is questioning them over these issues but there is no answer. The voters of Bihar are wise and will vote for a change this time,” he said.
Congress insiders said the NDA’s sops for women were to counter the INDIA bloc’s guarantee of Rs 2,500 per month to all women which, they said, had become popular among the female voters. Over the past months, the Congress women’s wing toured most districts in the state to flag issues related to women and also got registrations for the welfare scheme. Party insiders said around 50 lakh forms have been filled up so far.
According to party insiders, women voters outnumbered men in the previous 2020 assembly elections and the trend would likely continue in 2025 with increased awareness among the females.
Besides women, the opposition has also announced various schemes for youth, students, farmers, small businessmen and the elderly.
The Congress managers further said the INDIA bloc was fully prepared for the elections to be held in two phases but noted that the exercise could have been conducted in a single day as well.
“We are fully prepared for the contest. They have decided to hold the polls in two phases but the same could have been completed in a day,” AICC secretary in charge of Bihar Sushil Pasi told ETV Bharat.
The AICC functionary alleged the sops from the central and the state governments for women voters in Bihar just days before the poll schedule announcement indicated the “coordination between poll panel and the NDA”.
The INDIA bloc has been targeting the NDA and the Election Commission over the voter list revision in the state which led to the removal of 47 lakh names in the final list, including 22.7 lakh women.
According to Congress Lok Sabha MP from Bihar Manoj Kumar, the issue of SIR and social welfare would matter in the November election which, he said, was “all about change”. The MP further questioned the sops by the NDA saying why such financial help was limited only to women of Bihar and not to other states.
“The PM is the head of the entire country. We are not against help to women of Bihar but why such assistance was not provided by the Centre to women in other states. This was done with the sole aim of getting support of the women voters after neglecting them for years,” Manoj Kumar told ETV Bharat.
“The INDIA bloc is prepared for the challenge. The polls have been scheduled on two days by the EC as per the wish of the BJP. But that does not bother us. The people are going to vote for change this time. The money given to women is in the form of a loan which will be recovered from them later,” he added.
Read More: