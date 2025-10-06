ETV Bharat / bharat

Eleventh Hour Sops For Women Won't Save NDA In Bihar, Says Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday claimed that the eleventh-hour sops to women by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will not save the ruling JD(U)-BJP alliance in Bihar and noted that the coming assembly elections will be dominated by the INDIA bloc’s “pro-people social welfare agenda”.

The Congress managers were referring to the recent transfer of Rs 10,000 each to the bank accounts of 75 lakh women in Bihar by PM Modi as part of a welfare scheme and the transfer of Rs 10,000 each in the bank accounts of 21 lakh women on Monday by CM Nitish Kumar under a self-employment scheme.

The Congress dubbed the move by the ruling NDA as “too late” and alleged that the state government ignored the voters of Bihar, especially women, over the past decades.

The Election Commission on Monday announced the dates for Bihar state polls scheduled for November 6 and 11 while counting will be held on November 14.

Raising questions over the financial assistance from the PM and sops from the chief minister at the eleventh hour, Congress Lok Sabha MP from Bihar Mohammad Jawed said the move “shows the desperation of the NDA which is trying hard to woo the women voters in Bihar”.

“They could have taken steps for women’s welfare during the past decades but they did nothing. Now they are trying to win the support of women by transferring money into their bank accounts. In simple terms, this kind of transfer of money amounts to bribing the women voter days ahead of the election announcement but the move will not save the NDA,” Jawed told ETV Bharat.

He said the “pro-people, social justice agenda of the INDIA bloc will dominate the Bihar elections”. “What we have announced for various sections of society are carefully worked out schemes backed by evidence of being implemented in the Congress ruled states like Karnataka and earlier in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. What matters to people are jobs and education, safety of women and a transparent administration. The NDA neglected all this over the past decades. The opposition is questioning them over these issues but there is no answer. The voters of Bihar are wise and will vote for a change this time,” he said.

Congress insiders said the NDA’s sops for women were to counter the INDIA bloc’s guarantee of Rs 2,500 per month to all women which, they said, had become popular among the female voters. Over the past months, the Congress women’s wing toured most districts in the state to flag issues related to women and also got registrations for the welfare scheme. Party insiders said around 50 lakh forms have been filled up so far.

According to party insiders, women voters outnumbered men in the previous 2020 assembly elections and the trend would likely continue in 2025 with increased awareness among the females.