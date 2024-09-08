ETV Bharat / bharat

Eleven Drown in Separate Incidents Across Madhya Pradesh on Rishi Panchami

Narmadapuram/Bhopal/Gwalior: Eleven people lost their lives in various drowning incidents across Madhya Pradesh, marking a tragic day coinciding with the Rishi Panchami festival.

Two Women Drown at Narmada Ghat, Shivpur Tehsil

In the first incident, two women, Raksha Tanwar and Ranu Tanwar, sisters-in-law from Faridpur village, drowned while bathing at Narmada Ghat in Shivpur tehsil under the Seoni Malwa Assembly segment. The women had gone to take a bath on the occasion of Rishi Panchami when they suddenly went into deep water. A onlooker jumped in to save them, but was unsuccessful. Police station in-charge Vivek Yadav said, “The search for the women was launched, but till now, no trace of both the women has been found.”

Three Children Die After Pond Embankment Collapses in Damoh

In another tragic incident, three children died after the collapse of a pond’s embankment at Doomar village in the Nohat police station area of Damoh. The victims, identified as Maya (9), Rajeshwari (12), and Pinso (12), were playing on the pond's banks when the embankment suddenly collapsed, dragging them into the water. Police are investigating the case.

Teenager Drowns in Sindh River, Shivpuri District