Eleven Drown in Separate Incidents Across Madhya Pradesh on Rishi Panchami

Narmadapuram/Bhopal/Gwalior: Eleven people lost their lives in various drowning incidents across Madhya Pradesh, marking a tragic day coinciding with the Rishi Panchami festival.
Two Women Drown at Narmada Ghat, Shivpur Tehsil
In the first incident, two women, Raksha Tanwar and Ranu Tanwar, sisters-in-law from Faridpur village, drowned while bathing at Narmada Ghat in Shivpur tehsil under the Seoni Malwa Assembly segment. The women had gone to take a bath on the occasion of Rishi Panchami when they suddenly went into deep water. A onlooker jumped in to save them, but was unsuccessful. Police station in-charge Vivek Yadav said, “The search for the women was launched, but till now, no trace of both the women has been found.”
Three Children Die After Pond Embankment Collapses in Damoh
In another tragic incident, three children died after the collapse of a pond’s embankment at Doomar village in the Nohat police station area of Damoh. The victims, identified as Maya (9), Rajeshwari (12), and Pinso (12), were playing on the pond's banks when the embankment suddenly collapsed, dragging them into the water. Police are investigating the case.
Teenager Drowns in Sindh River, Shivpuri District
A 13-year-old girl, Shivani Chidar, drowned in the Sindh River while bathing during a Rishi Panchami ritual in the Rannaud police station area of the Kolaras Assembly segment, Shivpuri district. Station Officer Arvind Chauhan stated that the girl slipped into deep water while bathing, and a case has been registered.
Doctor Drowns at Digambar Waterfall in Sehore
In another tragic incident, Dr Ashwin Krishnan Iyer, a 28-year-old doctor from Pupils Hospital Bhopal, drowned while bathing at Digambar waterfall in Sehore. According to Shahganj police station in-charge Pankaj Wadekar, Dr Iyer and his friends had been warned by security personnel not to approach the waterfall, but they accessed it through an alternate route. Police and SDRF teams are conducting search operations.
Four Drown in Separate Incidents in Khandwa and Vidisha
Two girls drowned in the Agni River at Ashapuri in Khandwa district, and two youths drowned in the Betwa River in Vidisha district. The bodies of the girls have been sent for post-mortem, while SDRF teams are searching for the youths.
