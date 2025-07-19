Elevated Corridor On Munak Canal To Ease Traffic Flow In North Delhi

New Delhi: An elevated corridor is coming up on the Munak canal that brings Yamuna water from Haryana to Delhi’s two water treatment plants. This will help ease the traffic flow in the northern part of the national capital. Around 17 km of the Munak canal flows through Delhi.
Yamuna water enters Delhi's border at Palla village and through Wazirabad in North Delhi, and ITO to Okhla.
The Public Works Department (PWD) has issued a tender on July 15 for the appointment of a consultant to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the construction of the elevated corridor that is to be finalised by October 31.
Sources disclosed that there is a plan to cover the Munak canal within Delhi from Bawana to the Inderlok Metro Station area in North Delhi for the proposed elevated corridor.
Additional Chief Secretary of PWD Naveen Chaudhary revealed, “This will provide a better option for movement in this crowded part of North Delhi. Also, the water that goes to the water treatment plants from the Munak Canal will be less contaminated due to the cover.”
He disclosed that the total length of the elevated corridor will be 30 km. The length of the main elevated corridor would be around 20 km, while the ramps to be built for the entry and exit on both ends in Bawana and Inderlok will be further additions.
The PWD has estimated that Rs 3000 crores will be spent on the construction of this corridor. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had a meeting with officials to review its construction besides the other ongoing PWD projects in Delhi.
The plan includes the development of an elevated corridor on one side of the Munak canal and a green zone along with a riverfront on the other side. The latter will have a recreational zone, an economic area and a food plaza.
Delhi's PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said that a meeting has been held with the Chief Minister to discuss every aspect of the plan.
“Various works of the department were reviewed, including the proposed elevated corridor on Munak canal. The government's goal is to make Delhi a modern, accessible and safe city. The department has been instructed to work in this direction and on the set deadline,” he said.
The government has also given permission to install solar panels on the canal that has a length of 85 km in Haryana and 17 km in Delhi. The 102 km long canal comprises a carrier-lined channel and a Delhi sub-branch.
