Elevated Corridor On Munak Canal To Ease Traffic Flow In North Delhi

New Delhi: An elevated corridor is coming up on the Munak canal that brings Yamuna water from Haryana to Delhi’s two water treatment plants. This will help ease the traffic flow in the northern part of the national capital. Around 17 km of the Munak canal flows through Delhi.

Yamuna water enters Delhi's border at Palla village and through Wazirabad in North Delhi, and ITO to Okhla.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has issued a tender on July 15 for the appointment of a consultant to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the construction of the elevated corridor that is to be finalised by October 31.

Sources disclosed that there is a plan to cover the Munak canal within Delhi from Bawana to the Inderlok Metro Station area in North Delhi for the proposed elevated corridor.

Additional Chief Secretary of PWD Naveen Chaudhary revealed, “This will provide a better option for movement in this crowded part of North Delhi. Also, the water that goes to the water treatment plants from the Munak Canal will be less contaminated due to the cover.”

He disclosed that the total length of the elevated corridor will be 30 km. The length of the main elevated corridor would be around 20 km, while the ramps to be built for the entry and exit on both ends in Bawana and Inderlok will be further additions.