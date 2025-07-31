Elephant Tramples Three To Death In Odisha's Dhenkanal; Foresters Suspended

Dhenkanal (Odisha): Three persons, including two women, were trampled to death by an elephant in Baghadharia village under Hindol police station area in Rasol forest section of the Hindol forest range in Odisha's Dhenkanal district on Thursday, police said. The deceased have been identified as Jhulana Dehuri (55), her brother-in-law Karunakar Dehuri (60), and a villager named Sashi Sahu.

Lusimita Singh, in-charge of Rasol Forest Beat, said, "The forest guard and forester concerned have been suspended with immediate effect for dereliction of duty and have been attached to Hindol range. Disciplinary proceedings will be initiated pending approval from higher quarters. The erring officials were tasked with chasing away the elephant back into the forest," Singh said.

Expressing grief over the incident, Odisha Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia directed forest authorities to take stringent action against the responsible officials.

"Compensation will be provided by the state government to all the deceased in the elephant attack, and strict action will be initiated against the officers who have been negligent in their duties. Following the instructions of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Maji, I have directed the departmental officers accordingly," Singhkhuntia said in a social media post.

Police said the elephant attacked Jhulana Dehuria when she was plucking flowers near her house. Her brother-in-law, Karunakar Dehuri, came to her rescue and was also trampled by the elephant. Both died on the spot. Soon after, Sashi Sahu came face-to-face with the tusker and was severely injured in the attack. He later succumbed to the injuries, police said.

Ired over frequent jungle attacks, locals carried the bodies to the Cuttack-Sambalpur Road near Satmile Chhak, and staged a blockade demanding compensation for the next of kin of the victims and the installation of solar-powered fences to prevent further elephant intrusions.

Traffic movement on the old Cuttack-Sambalpur road was completely disrupted due to the blockade, and senior forest and administration officials rushed to the spot to negotiate with the agitators. After being promised due compensation, permanent forest camps, patrolling and lightning arrangements, the blockade was lifted.