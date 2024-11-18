ETV Bharat / bharat

Elephant Kills Mahout And Relative In Tamil Nadu's Tiruchendur Temple

In a shocking incident, two people, including a mahout, were killed after the temple elephant attacked them at the Tiruchendur temple.

A tragic incident occurred at the Tiruchendur Subramanya Swamy Temple when an elephant named Deivanai attacked the mahout, Udayakumar, and his relative, Sisupalan, this afternoon.
Deivanai, a 28-year-old elephant gifted to Tiruchendur Subramanya Swamy Temple, attacks a mahout and his relative. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Chennai: A tragic incident occurred at the Subramanya Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur, Tamil Nadu, when an elephant named Deivanai attacked the mahout, Udayakumar, and his relative, Sisupalan, this afternoon. Both sustained severe injuries and were rushed to Tiruchendur Government Hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.

According to the information provided by the temple police station sub-inspector, the attack occurred while the elephant was being fed. Deivanai, a 28-year-old elephant gifted to the temple in 2006, became unexpectedly agitated and attacked the two men.

The Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Endowments Department stated that the elephant is taken care of by three individuals, with a monthly maintenance of Rs 75,000. The elephant is being maintained in a separate shed near the Rajagopuram. Meanwhile, strict instructions have been issued banning devotees from feeding the elephant.

