Elephant Kills Mahout And Relative In Tamil Nadu's Tiruchendur Temple

Chennai: A tragic incident occurred at the Subramanya Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur, Tamil Nadu, when an elephant named Deivanai attacked the mahout, Udayakumar, and his relative, Sisupalan, this afternoon. Both sustained severe injuries and were rushed to Tiruchendur Government Hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.

According to the information provided by the temple police station sub-inspector, the attack occurred while the elephant was being fed. Deivanai, a 28-year-old elephant gifted to the temple in 2006, became unexpectedly agitated and attacked the two men.