ETV Bharat / bharat

Elephant Injured In Suspected IED Blast In Jharkhand, Dies During Treatment

Chaibasa: An elephant, which was injured in a suspected IED blast planted by Maoists, died during treatment in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Saturday night, officials said.

The elephant, estimated to be six years old, had been roaming in the dense forest of Naxal-affected Saranda area in West Singhbhum with an injured leg for the last 11 days. On Saturday, the forest department rescue teams of Odisha and Jharkhand along with Vantara rehabilitation centre tranquilised the elephant and treatment was started. However, it died during treatment late at night, Saranda DFO Abhirup Sinha said.

Notably, a team from world's largest wildlife conservation centre, Vantara, located in Gujarat's Jamnagar district was called to rescue it. The injured elephant was traced by the forest department a few days ago. Locals said the elephant could have been saved had it been rescued and treated on time.