Elephant Injured In Suspected IED Blast In Jharkhand, Dies During Treatment

The injured elephant was roaming in the forest for 11 days and was rescued on Saturday but it died during treatment late at night.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
Published : July 6, 2025 at 3:36 PM IST

Chaibasa: An elephant, which was injured in a suspected IED blast planted by Maoists, died during treatment in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Saturday night, officials said.

The elephant, estimated to be six years old, had been roaming in the dense forest of Naxal-affected Saranda area in West Singhbhum with an injured leg for the last 11 days. On Saturday, the forest department rescue teams of Odisha and Jharkhand along with Vantara rehabilitation centre tranquilised the elephant and treatment was started. However, it died during treatment late at night, Saranda DFO Abhirup Sinha said.

Notably, a team from world's largest wildlife conservation centre, Vantara, located in Gujarat's Jamnagar district was called to rescue it. The injured elephant was traced by the forest department a few days ago. Locals said the elephant could have been saved had it been rescued and treated on time.

On information about the injured elephant, a team of forest department experts from Jharkhand and Odisha was engaged in tracing it. Soon, a team from Vantara also reached there and a joint rescue operation was launched.

Under supervision of the forest department, preparations are being made for cremation after conducting a post-mortem. For this, a pit has been dug with a JCB machine.

The rescue team said an elephant can be tranquilised only once as per the norms. Vantara team tried to save the elephant's life but it died during treatment.

