Elephant Dies Of Electrocution In Chhattisgarh's Korba, 3 Villagers Arrested

Korba: An elephant died of electrocution in Baigamar under Kudmura forest range of Chhatisgarh's Korba division on Thursday night, officials said. Three persons, who reportedly fenced a live wire to protect their crops, have been arrested, they added.

Villagers informed forest department personnel after the carcass was found this morning. Investigations ascertained the cause of death to be electrocution. It was revealed that the elephant attempted to enter a field and came into contact with the live wire, and was electrocuted.

Villagers, Krishna Ram Rathia, Baburam Rathia and Tikaram Rathia, were arrested (ETV Bharat)

According to a forest department officials, the fields of three villagers, Krishna Ram Rathia, Baburam Rathia and Tikaram Rathia, are adjacent to each other. To protect their crops from wild animals, they had laid live wires around their fields from an electric pole, he said. "The three villagers were arrested and during interrogation, they confessed that they had laid the wires. A case is being registered and legal action will be taken against them," the official added.

"An elephant has died in Kudmura range and three villagers have been arrested in this connection. The villagers accepted that they laid electric wires in the forest. After post-mortem, the elephant was cremated with due rituals," Suryakant Soni, SDO, Korba Forest Division

Rampur MLA Phool Singh Rathia also reached the spot and the cremation was done as per rituals.

Notably, a few months ago another elephant had died due to electrocution in the same range. Such incidents have raised questions on the alertness of the regional forest staff, who are responsible for providing food and water to the elephants in the forest. Elephants often stray into residential areas and enter paddy fields.