Elephant Attack: Kerala Guv Visits Kin of Victims in Wayanad

Wayanad (Kerala): Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday visited the houses of the victims of the recent wild animal attacks in Wayanad and consoled their family members.

Khan visited the residences of Aji, Paul and Prajeesh, who were killed in various animal attacks over the span of last two months and also paid a visit to the house of Sarath, who is bedridden after being seriously injured in an elephant attack.

The Governor told the victims' family that he wanted to come earlier but due to some circumstances he couldn't. He heard the grievances of the kin and assured necessary assistance from the administration. Later, he visited the Mananthavady Bishop House and held discussions with the priests and others.

In an apparent reference to the violence during the protests staged by locals seeking solutions to the human-animal conflicts, Khan said violence is negation of democracy.

"I personally feel, whatever be the problem, violence is negation of democracy, is negation of human values, negation of civilised conduct. I tell the authorities that such situations should never arise where people have in their mind that unless you indulge in violence nobody is going to listen to you," Khan said.

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday visited the houses of two victims of the recent wild elephant attacks in this high range district, and consoled their kin. After meeting the family members of victims, the Congress leader said that he has asked state's Chief Minister in a letter that why it was taking "so long" to build a medical college in Wayanad, and sought immediate release of compensation to the family of the victim. (With PTI Inputs)

