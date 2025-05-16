Chhattisgarh: 17 Villages Step Out Of Darkness, Get Electricity To Light Up Their Nights For The First Time

Rajnandgaon: For the first time, electricity has reached 17 villages of Mohla Manpur Ambagarh Chowki district, a newly formed district in Chhattisgarh. Villagers burst crackers and celebrated the arrival of electricity in the villages. The residents burst into celebrations after electricity reached their villages.

These 17 forest villages of Mohla Manpur Ambagarh Chowki district are located amidst the Naxal-affected dense forests of Chhattisgarh. This is a big achievement, which has brought hope and light into the lives of the residents of these villages. Electricity has been provided by executing works of Rs 3 crore under the Chief Minister Majratola Vidyutkaran Yojana.

Electricity reached these 17 villages: Katuljhora, Kattapar, Bodra, Bukmarka, Sambalpur, Gattegahan, Pugada, Amakodo, Patemeta, Tatekasa, Kundalkal, Raimanhora, Nainguda, Metatodke, Kohkatola, Adsameta and Kunjkanhar.

An electricity department official said that the dream of providing electricity to all these 17 extremely remote villages of Chhattisgarh finally came true. Bringing electricity to these areas was extremely challenging. Carrying out the work amidst the inaccessible hills, dense forests and Naxal threat was no less than a mission.

Children burst crackers in joy: When electricity came to the villages for the first time from the transformer, there was happiness in the eyes of the villagers. In some villages, children danced, while in some places, the elderly expressed their happiness by bursting crackers. This was the moment for which they had waited for decades.

About 540 families from these forest villages are dependent on solar energy and lanterns till now. In many villages, solar plates were either stolen or damaged, due to which the nights of the people were dark and frightening.

Transformer started: Executive Director Shirish Selat said that the 25 KVA transformer installed in Tatekasa village was charged and started. In this work, 45 km long 11 KV line, 87 low-pressure poles and 17 transformers have been installed. From getting NOC from the forest department to transporting the equipment to lay 11 KV line to these remote villages was challenging. This work was made possible with the resolve of Chief Minister Majratola Electrification Scheme and the efforts of the dedicated technical team.

Villagers expressed gratitude: To spread light in the dark lives of the people of 17 villages, historic work has been done by completing the work of electrification even in extremely challenging conditions in dense forests. A total of 540 families live in 17 villages situated amidst dense forests, out of which 275 families have been given electricity connection, the process is on to provide these connections to the remaining families.

Villagers said that the district administration, police, forest and electricity departments have made a commendable contribution to this electrification work.