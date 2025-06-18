Electors To Get EPICs Within 15 Days

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday announced that the electors will get Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) within 15 days of update in the electoral rolls.

"To ensure faster delivery of EPICs to the electors, a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been introduced, enabling the delivery of EPICs within 15 days of an update in the electoral rolls, including new enrolment of an elector or change in any particulars of an existing elector," the poll panel said.

The ECI said the initiative is in line with the various measures being undertaken by it for the convenience of electors as envisaged by the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The new system will ensure real-time tracking of each stage right from the EPIC generation by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) till the delivery of EPIC to the elector through the Department of Posts (DoP), it said.

The poll panel said the electors will also receive notifications via SMS at each stage, keeping them informed about the status of their EPICs.

"For this purpose, a dedicated IT module has been introduced on recently launched ECINet platform. The new IT platform will replace the existing process by re-engineering the current system and streamlining the workflow. DoP's Application Programme Interface (API) will be integrated with the ECINet for seamless delivery. This initiative aims to enhance service delivery while maintaining data security," it said.

The ECI said providing prompt and efficient electoral services to all its electors is its major focus area. In the past four months, the poll panel has taken a slew of initiatives for the benefit of electors. All the initiatives are aimed to bring in more transparency in the electoral process through active participation of every stakeholders and public.