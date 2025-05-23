ETV Bharat / bharat

Electoral Bonds Judgment 'Fell Short', SIT Should Have Been Formed: Former SC Judge Justice Lokur

New Delhi: The judgment on electoral bonds "fell short", former Supreme Court judge Justice (Retd) Madan Lokur said on Thursday, adding that perhaps an SIT should have been formed to look into it.

Justice (retired) Lokur was speaking during a discussion on a new book, 'India Inked' by journalist Poonam Agarwal. The book explores how elections are conducted in India, and also touches upon the topic of electoral bonds, a political funding scheme introduced in 2018, which was struck down by the Supreme Court on 15 February 2024.

"The judgment fell short of what it should have done. They declared it unconstitutional... I think the SC did not go far enough. There are two things, one is transparency, just reveal everything, and the second is follow-up by the state.

"You have persons who have given a thousand crore, Rs 200-300 crore. Where did they get this money from? This is supposed to be white money," he said.

"Perhaps an SIT should have been set up to find what is going on," the former SC judge said.

Referring to the electoral bonds scheme, Jagdeep Chokar, founder of the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), one of the key petitioners in the case against the scheme in the Supreme Court, described it as a "successful operation in which the patient died".

He said the scheme claimed to bring transparency in electoral funding, but kept the identity of donors anonymous.

Congress leader Pawan Khera said the scheme was "unfair" with the opposition, as the identity of the donors was hidden from them, but the government had access to it. He also said his party had opposed the Bill in Parliament.