Electoral bonds 'biggest extortion scheme' of the world, PM Modi its 'mastermind': Rahul Gandhi

Wayanad (Kerala): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday called the Electoral bonds the "biggest extortion scheme" of the world, adding that PM Modi is the "mastermind" behind it.

The remarks of Rahul Gandhi came after Prime Minister Modi in an interview to ANI accused the opposition parties of "spreading lies" over the electoral bonds scheme, which has been struck down by the Supreme Court, and said "everyone will regret it when there is an honest reflection".

Speaking to reporters, Rahul Gandhi said, "The important thing in electoral bond is names and dates. When you carefully see the names and dates you will know that when they (donors) gave the electoral bond, right after that contract was given to them or CBI inquiry was withdrawn against them. Prime Minister is caught here, that's why he is giving interview to ANI. This is the biggest extortion scheme of the world and PM Modi is the mastermind of it."

Rahul Gandhi further alleged that big contracts were given to those donors right after the BJP received the money in form of electoral bonds. "Ask the PM to explain that one day CBI inquiry starts and immediately after that they get the money and immediately after that CBI inquiry is scrapped. Big contracts, infrastructure contracts, the company gives money and immediately after that they are given the contract. The truth is it is extortion and PM Modi has masterminded it," he said.

In an interview with ANI, PM Modi said the electoral bonds scheme was aimed at "curbing black money" in elections and said the opposition wants to run away after making allegations.

He said of the 16 companies who gave donations after action by probe agencies, only 37 per cent of the amount went to the BJP and 63 per cent to opposition parties opposed to the BJP.

The Prime Minister said the country has been pushed towards "black money" in elections and "everyone will regret it". In his first detailed reaction on electoral bonds scheme, PM Modi, who has been on a hectic campaign for the Lok Sabha polls, said the scheme should also be viewed a success story as it has allowed the trail to show who had made contributions to political parties through the scheme. He also said there is a lot of scope of improvement in the scheme.