Electoral Bonds Case: SC to Hear ECI's Plea for Return of Sealed Cover Documents for Their Release

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction regarding modification/clarification of its March 11 order, which had asked ECI to publish all electoral bonds data on its website.

ECI also sought a direction to release documents/data/information submitted by it before the apex court in sealed covers/boxes as per orders dated April 12, 2019, and November 2, 2023.

The top court on March 11, directed the State Bank of India to disclose the electoral bonds data to the ECI by March 12. The Supreme Court also directed the ECI to upload the information regarding political parties' funding through the bonds, which were submitted before the top court in sealed covers pursuant to interim orders passed on April 12, 2019, and November 2, 2023.

The ECI, in an application filed through advocate Amit Sharma, said "It is most respectfully submitted herein that in compliance of the orders passed by this court and in order to maintain the confidentiality of the aforesaid information/data, the Election Commission of India forwarded the documents received by it to this court in sealed covers/boxes, without retaining any copies of the same."

"Thus, no copies of the documents/statements filed by the Election Commission of India before this court in the instant case were ever retained by it", it added.

The ECI requested the apex court to modify the March 11 order and the aforementioned documents/data/information so submitted by the ECI before this court in sealed covers/boxes may be returned to it, to enable it to comply with the directions passed by the apex court.

"In a sealed cover, (containing 106 sealed envelopes) during the course of hearing……as is evident from a perusal of the Order dated November 2, 2023, passed by this court; and (b) in sealed boxes, (containing 309 and 214 sealed envelopes respectively) in two tranches pursuant to the directions contained in the Order dated 02.11.2023 passed by this court…," said the application.

A five-judge constitution bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud will take up the ECI’s application on Friday. On Thursday, in a significant development weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission of India made public the data of the electoral bonds given to it by the State Bank of India, a day before the deadline set by the top court.

Read More