Elections In India Are Held As Per Law: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Monday said that elections in India are conducted as per the law as there can be nothing more transparent than law in any democracy.

The CEC was speaking at the inauguration of the two-day capacity building programme for 379 field functionaries from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Chandigarh at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) here.

Notably, two days back, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had said "fixed election is poison for democracy" while alleging irregularities in Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Addressing the field functionaries of the poll panel, Kumar said that the training programmes are essential to ensure that the preparation of electoral rolls and elections are conducted strictly in accordance with the Representation of People Act 1950, 1951, Registration of Electors Rules 1960, Conduct of Election Rules, 1961 and the instructions issued by the ECI from time to time.

"There can be nothing more transparent than law in any democracy. The elections in India are held as per law," the CEC stressed.

He also underlined that the participants, through the training, will familiarise themselves with the provisions of first and second appeals against the final electoral rolls as published with the DM/District Collector/Executive Magistrate under section 24(a) of RP Act 1950 and the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the State/UT under section 24(b) respectively.

Kumar also encouraged them to make the electors aware of these provisions during their field level verification.

Out of the 379 participants , 111 are from Uttar Pradesh, 128 from Madhya Pradesh, 67 from Nagaland, 66 from Meghalaya and seven from Chandigarh, as per the ECI.

The training is designed to enhance participants’ practical understanding especially in the areas of voter registration, form handling, and field-level implementation of electoral procedures. Participants will also receive practical training on the IT tools. The officials will be provided technical demonstrations and training of EVMs and VVPATs including mock polls, it said.

It may be mentioned that no appeals were filed from Meghalaya, Nagaland, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh after the completion of the Special Summary Revision (SSR) exercise as of January 6-10, 2025.