Elections for 56 Rajya Sabha seats in 15 states on February 27

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Monday announced the schedule for 56 Rajya Sabha seats polls in 15 states. The elections will take place on February 27 and the votes will be counted on the same day.

According to the Election Commission's letter, nominations will start from February 8. "The last date for nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections is February 15 while the scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on the next day, that is on February 16," the Election Commission stated.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for withdrawal of nominations has been kept as February 20. "Voting will take place on February 27 between 9 am and 4 pm and counting of votes will take place on the same day at 5 pm," it said.

As per the poll panel's letter, Uttar Pradesh has the maximum number of Parliamentarians (10) retiring on April 2, 2024 followed by six each in Maharashtra and Bihar, five each from Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, four each from Karnataka and Gujarat, three each from Telengana and Andhra Pradesh and one each from Chattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh.

While for Odisha and Rajasthan, three each are retiring on April 3, 2024. The Rajya Sabha is the upper house of the Parliament.