Election Vigil: Railways Arrests One Person, Seizes Rs 1.3 Crore Worth Gold, Rs 12,500 Cash

New Delhi: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has been carrying out an intensive checking and keeping extra vigil at Railway stations in Haryana and Jammu in view of Assembly Elections-2024 to stop transporting of illegal cash, liquor and arms.

To curb the illegal transporting of cash, liquor and arms, RPF has deployed several teams at strategic points in stations and trains to keep a check on suspicious persons, a senior railway official told ETV Bharat.

Amid strict vigilance for Elections 2024, it has arrested one person and recovered unaccounted gold of Rs 1.30 crores at Jalandhar Cantonment railway station. After the recovery, cash was handed over to the Income Tax department for further investigation, as per RPF officials.

Similarly, RPF and Income Tax departments conducted a joint operation at New Delhi station and detected Rs 4.02 crore of undeclared assets, gold, silver and cash, from train parcels.

“In view of the Assembly Elections in Haryana and Jammu state, the teams have been formed for the prevention and arrest of anti-social elements and illegal arms, explosives, cash, fake notes, gold, liquor, and drugs. Recently about 2.905 kg of gold worth Rs 1,30,92,993 and cash Rs 12,500 were seized from one person,” the railway officials informed.

Since the Assembly polls have been announced, the RPF has formed teams to conduct intensive checking if they get any suspected person or luggage at stations as well as trains on board, especially in the states where assembly elections will be held.

If the passengers who want to carry valuable items with them during travel then they have to keep a complete record of them which they have to provide during the checking done by the security agencies.

Election to the 90-member Haryana Legislative Assembly is scheduled to take place on October 5 and Jammu and Kashmir in three phases starting from September 18.