Election Seizures Surpass Rs 1,000 Crore In Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Bypolls

New Delhi: Agencies under the Election Commission have seized over Rs 1,000 crore comprising cash, liquor, drugs, freebies and other inducements in the ongoing elections to the State Legislative Assemblies of Maharashtra, Jharkhand and bypolls, the Election Commission office said on Monday.

According to the Election Commission's statement, seizures worth Rs 858 crore have been reported in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, seven times higher than the seizures during the 2019 assembly elections. This significant increase highlights the enhanced enforcement measures during the current election cycle.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, Maharashtra recorded seizures worth Rs 103.61 crore while for Jharkhand it was Rs 18.76 crore, it said. The Commission led by CEC Rajiv Kumar, along with ECs Gyanesh Kumar and Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, during the review meetings with enforcement agencies, central observers briefing and senior officials from neighbouring states had consistently conveyed curbing the role of money power in the elections resulting in increased volume of seizures, the statement stated.

CEC Rajiv Kumar has directed all officials, including the CEO, DEOs, SPs and observers, to continue strict watch over the next two days and curb distribution of any inducements till polling is complete.

In Maharashtra, seizures were recorded in all cohorts across all districts, much higher than in previous assembly elections. A few noteworthy operations included the seizure of Rs 3.70 crore of cash from a suspicious Jeep in the Wada Police Station area in Palghar district.