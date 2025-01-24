ETV Bharat / bharat

Election Management Bodies Of 13 Countries Vouch To Make Electioneering Process More Effective

New Delhi: The Delhi Declaration of Election Management Bodies (EMB) of 13 countries and international organisations on Friday vowed to adopt technological integration and innovation to make the electioneering process more efficient and effective.

"We will vigorously resist all fake narratives that may be created to undermine the electoral process, and the conduct of elections as prescribed under our respective laws and not allow these narratives to overwhelm our duties in any manner," the resolution adopted after the conclusion of the 'Global Election Year 2024: Reiteration of Democratic Spaces; Key Takeaways for EMBs' stated.

The conference was hosted by the Election Commission of India based on the varied experiences of EMBs in conducting elections in 2024, in India and the other countries. Nearly 30 representatives from the EMBs of 13 countries including Bhutan, Georgia, Namibia, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Ireland, Mauritius, Philippines, Russian Federation, Tunisia, and Nepal attended the conference.

The two-day-long conference has also resolved to constitute a working group of all willing EMBs worldwide to deal with issues of social media, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. The working group will meet on a regular basis, both virtually or physically, to take stock of the evolving challenges and collectively take up critical issues with big tech entities and other stakeholders, as may be required.

“We will remain ever committed to transparent, credible and inclusive polls and to election integrity and shall ensure the conduct of elections in the most non-partisan, unbiased and truthful manner and with utmost correctness," the resolution stated.