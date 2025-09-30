ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Polls 2025 | ECI Releases Final Voter List

The much-awaited final electoral roll for the upcoming Bihar assembly polls was released by the ECI.

Bihar Polls 2025 ECI Releases Final Voter List
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 30, 2025 at 4:45 PM IST

Updated : September 30, 2025 at 5:07 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Patna: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced that it has come out with the "final electoral roll" in Bihar, taking into account all the claims and objections to the draft lists, which were published as part of special intensive revision (SIR).

Ahead of the assembly elections, the Chief Electoral Officer in Bihar made the announcement on social media, tagging the Election Commission of India. "In the light of Special Intensive Revision, the final electoral roll has been published on 30.09. 2025. People can look up their names by clicking on the link voters.eci.gov.in," said the social media post.

The CEO did not mention details of the final electoral roll in the state. The SIR was opposed by the Congress and other opposition parties, which had challenged it in the Supreme Court.

Assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to be held in October-November later this year. The ECI had said that after Bihar, SIR will be carried out in the entire country. Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are due in 2026.

The primary aim of the intensive revision is to weed out foreign-illegal migrants by checking their place of birth. The move assumes significance in the wake of a crackdown in various states on illegal foreign migrants, including from Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Last Updated : September 30, 2025 at 5:07 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ECISUPREME COURTRAHUL GANDHIVOTER LISTBIHAR ELECTION 2025BIHAR POLLS 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

Durgabari’s Puja In Ranchi Exemplifies Traditions Nurtured By Faith And Discipline

Only 10% of Indian students receive career guidance: Experts Warn AI Can’t Replace Human Career Counsellors

Delhi Sees Hottest September Morning In 6 Years: Why This Sudden Heat and Humidity?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.