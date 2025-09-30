Bihar Polls 2025 | ECI Releases Final Voter List
The much-awaited final electoral roll for the upcoming Bihar assembly polls was released by the ECI.
Published : September 30, 2025 at 4:45 PM IST|
Updated : September 30, 2025 at 5:07 PM IST
Patna: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced that it has come out with the "final electoral roll" in Bihar, taking into account all the claims and objections to the draft lists, which were published as part of special intensive revision (SIR).
Ahead of the assembly elections, the Chief Electoral Officer in Bihar made the announcement on social media, tagging the Election Commission of India. "In the light of Special Intensive Revision, the final electoral roll has been published on 30.09. 2025. People can look up their names by clicking on the link voters.eci.gov.in," said the social media post.
The CEO did not mention details of the final electoral roll in the state. The SIR was opposed by the Congress and other opposition parties, which had challenged it in the Supreme Court.
Assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to be held in October-November later this year. The ECI had said that after Bihar, SIR will be carried out in the entire country. Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are due in 2026.
The primary aim of the intensive revision is to weed out foreign-illegal migrants by checking their place of birth. The move assumes significance in the wake of a crackdown in various states on illegal foreign migrants, including from Bangladesh and Myanmar.