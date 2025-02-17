CEC Rajiv Kumar To Demit Office On Tuesday; Election Commission Of India Holds Farewell

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday bid farewell to Rajiv Kumar, who will be demitting the office of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on February 18.

Rajiv Kumar joined ECI as Election Commissioner on September 1st, 2020 and assumed charge as the 25th Chief Election Commissioner of India on May 15, 2022, a statement by ECI said.

His tenure spanning 4.5 years in the Commission was characterised by silent yet deep-rooted reforms across various domains spanning structural, technological, capacity development, communication, international cooperation and administration. Kumar during his tenure has completed one full electoral cycle with the conduct of elections in 31 States/UTs, the Presidential and Vice-Presidential elections 2022, the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and Rajya Sabha renewals -a rare and monumental feat in electoral management. The elections were conducted peacefully with near-zero repolls and incidents of violence, the statement added.

In his farewell address, Rajiv Kumar thanked the 15 million polling officials for their dedication to uphold democratic values. He asserted that the trust of close to nearly a billion voters is unfazed by motivated and uncorroborated attacks on India’s democratic institutions. As a proponent of technology, Kumar outlined a path for strengthening the conduct of elections while guarding against the threats of cyber-attacks and misinformation on social media. He lauded the voters for their vibrant participation, especially women voters and said that the electoral process is marching towards more inclusivity.

The Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu conveyed their appreciation for the inclusive, transformative and purpose-driven leadership of CEC Rajiv Kumar, which has strengthened electoral processes and has raised India’s stature globally in the field of election management, it added.

Kumar’s tenure was marked by a slew of electoral reforms, including operationalising four qualifying dates for voter registration with an advanced application facility for 17+ youngsters; simplified forms for voter registration; redefining electoral boundaries with delimitation in Assam; ensuring voting by polling personnel at Voter Facilitation Centre to avoid any intimidation, delays and wrongdoing. These initiatives were aimed at empowering every eligible citizen while modernizing election administration, the statement said.

Kumar championed technology-driven electoral reforms to enhance efficiency, transparency, and accessibility. Kumar also established mechanisms to tackle the challenge of misinformation and fake news on social media platforms. A myth vs reality register was launched during Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the statement added.

Kumar’s contributions were both systemic and profoundly human. His hands-on leadership was evident in his actions. On the global stage, his efforts amplified India’s voice in advancing democratic values, with the Election Commission spearheading 'Cohort on Election integrity' and training officials from many election management bodies, it said.

Beyond institutional reforms and global leadership, his tenure was defined by deeply personal and compassionate gestures that embodied the human spirit of democracy. He believed every voter, regardless of age or ability, deserved recognition and respect. For an inclusive election, efforts were made to enrol marginalised sections like PVTGs and third genders. He also called upon Youth and Urban voters to get inspired and engage actively in the electoral process. He consistently raised and pursued innovative measures like the establishment of polling stations in high-rise societies to address the rising trend of youth and urban apathy in the election process, the statement added.

A passionate trekker, he undertook a strenuous journey to one of India’s most remote polling stations to understand challenges faced by polling personnel, inspired innovations like specially designed EVM carry bags for easier transport in tough terrains, route rationalisation and near removal of P minus three polling stations. Known for his poetic expressions, Kumar used shayari to make complex electoral issues relatable, engaging the public and reinforcing trust in the democratic process. A lover of Indian vocal classical and devotional music, Kumar also practices meditation, the statement added.