Election Commission To Create Database With Detailed Information on Booths For Voters' Ease In West Bengal

Kolkata: The Election Commission will soon come up with a new database on polling stations or booths across West Bengal to ensure they have the necessary facilities for voters.

The office of the state's Chief Electoral Officer has taken the initiative to create the new database to know what services are lacking in which booth and how much is needed for its renovation.

The Election Commission has decided that from now on, the maximum number of voters per booth will be limited to 1,200. As a result, the number of booths will increase after the booth layout in the state. At present, the state has 80,681 booths and 14,000 may be added soon, said an official.

After booth layout, the state's Chief Electoral Officer will create a detailed database to maintain record of the exact location, infrastructure and facilities available at old and new booths. The Commission will also try ensure that voters do not face any problem in reaching a particular booth on time.

According to rules, a polling station should be within two km of a voter's residence. The panel will ensure that the rule is followed and the booths have proper doors, windows and uninterrupted power supply along with drinking water and toilets.