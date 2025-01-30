ETV Bharat / bharat

EC Asks Kejriwal Again To Provide Facts About Allegations Of Yamuna Poisoning

EC asked AAP Supermo Kejriwal to provide factual evidence with specific and pointed response to the type, quantity, nature and manner of poisoning of Yamuna.

By PTI

Published : Jan 30, 2025, 12:02 PM IST

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday asked AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal not to mix the issue of increased ammonia in Yamuna with his allegation of river poisoning, and gave him a fresh opportunity to explain his charges against the Haryana government.

Not satisfied with his reply on Wednesday, the EC asked him to provide factual evidence with specific and pointed response to type, quantity, nature and manner of poisoning of Yamuna.

He was also asked to share details of engineers, location and methodology of detecting the "poison" by Delhi Jal Board staff by Friday 11 am, failing which the Commission will be free to take appropriate decision in the matter.

Kejriwal had on Wednesday responded to the Election Commission notice over his claim the Haryana government was "mixing poison" in Yamuna, and said raw water received from the BJP-ruled state in the recent past has been "highly contaminated and extremely poisonous" for human health.

In the 14-page reply to the EC, the former Delhi chief minister said if such "toxic water" is allowed to be consumed by people, it would lead to grave health hazard and fatality.

In its fresh letter to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, the poll body also highlighted that availability of sufficient and clean water is a governance issue and that all governments concerned at all times should engage in securing this for all the people.

The EC said it found no reason for anyone to dispute this noble position and will leave it to the competence and discretion of governments and agencies, abstaining from arbitration on long standing water-sharing and pollution issues during the brief election period.

