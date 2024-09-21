ETV Bharat / bharat

Election Commission Team To Visit Poll-Bound Jharkhand, Maharashtra Next Week

author img

By PTI

Published : 2 minutes ago

According to the sources, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar is set to visit Jharkhand on September 23-24 and Maharashtra on September 27-28.

Election Commission Team To Visit Poll-Bound Jharkhand, Maharashtra Next Week
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: Amid indications that assembly polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand could be held together, the Election Commission will visit the two states next week to take stock of their poll preparedness, sources said Saturday.

The commission, led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, will be in Jharkhand on September 23-24 and in Maharashtra on September 27-28, the sources said. Last time, Maharashtra and Haryana went to the polls together. This time, however, the poll panel decided to decouple the elections in the two states.

Assembly polls in Jharkhand were held separately last time. This time, however, the sources indicated that they could be announced alongside Maharashtra. The Maharashtra Assembly's term ends on November 26 while that of Jharkhand concludes on January 5.

Elections in Jammu and Kashmir are already underway while Haryana goes to the polls on October 5. Assembly elections in Delhi are due sometime in February.

New Delhi: Amid indications that assembly polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand could be held together, the Election Commission will visit the two states next week to take stock of their poll preparedness, sources said Saturday.

The commission, led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, will be in Jharkhand on September 23-24 and in Maharashtra on September 27-28, the sources said. Last time, Maharashtra and Haryana went to the polls together. This time, however, the poll panel decided to decouple the elections in the two states.

Assembly polls in Jharkhand were held separately last time. This time, however, the sources indicated that they could be announced alongside Maharashtra. The Maharashtra Assembly's term ends on November 26 while that of Jharkhand concludes on January 5.

Elections in Jammu and Kashmir are already underway while Haryana goes to the polls on October 5. Assembly elections in Delhi are due sometime in February.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JHARKHAND ASSEMBLY ELECTIONMAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONJHARKHAND EC TEAM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.