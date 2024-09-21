Election Commission Team To Visit Poll-Bound Jharkhand, Maharashtra Next Week

New Delhi: Amid indications that assembly polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand could be held together, the Election Commission will visit the two states next week to take stock of their poll preparedness, sources said Saturday.

The commission, led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, will be in Jharkhand on September 23-24 and in Maharashtra on September 27-28, the sources said. Last time, Maharashtra and Haryana went to the polls together. This time, however, the poll panel decided to decouple the elections in the two states.

Assembly polls in Jharkhand were held separately last time. This time, however, the sources indicated that they could be announced alongside Maharashtra. The Maharashtra Assembly's term ends on November 26 while that of Jharkhand concludes on January 5.

Elections in Jammu and Kashmir are already underway while Haryana goes to the polls on October 5. Assembly elections in Delhi are due sometime in February.