EC Suspends Two Polling Officials for Dereliction of Duty in Odisha

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 13, 2024, 3:23 PM IST

Several Polling Officials Suspended for Dereliction of Duty in Odisha.
In the ongoing polling in Odisha, one polling official from Kalahandi's Narla assembly constituency and another official from a constituency in the Ganjam district have been suspended for dereliction of duty, CEO Nikunja Dhal said. Monday's polling is held in four Lok Sabha and 28 assembly constituencies in the State.

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) : The Election Commission (EC) has suspended at least two polling officials in Odisha for dereliction of duty, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nikunja Bihari Dhal said on Monday. The CEO addressed a press meet held in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha, to provide information on the progress of the Lok Sabha and Assembly election in the fourth phase in the State.

The CEO further said that one polling official from Kalahandi's Narla assembly constituency and another from a constituency in the Ganjam district have been suspended for dereliction of duty.

"We are monitoring the poll process in our webcasting room. A minor group clash-like incident was reported from the Chikiti area in the Ganjam district. I have personally spoken to SP Berhampur and Ganjam Collector and asked them to ensure that the polling goes on smoothly in the Berhampur Lok Sabha constituency especially in the Chikiti area, said CEO Nikunja Dhal.

Today's polling is held in four LS seats and 28 assembly constituencies in Odisha. A maximum polling of 42.67 percent was recorded in the Kalahandi Lok Sabha constituency by 1 pm and the lowest of 34.97 percent in the Berhampur LS seat. The polling in some other constituencies was recorded at 36.64 percent in Koraput and 42.64 percent in Nabarangpur.

