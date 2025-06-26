EC Starts Proceedings To Delist 345 Registered Unrecognised Political Parties

New Delhi: Proceedings have been started for the delisting of 345 Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs) which have failed to fulfil the essential condition of contesting even a single election for the last six years since 2019, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Thursday.
The poll panel said the offices of these parties spread across different States and Union Territories could not be physically located anywhere.
The step was taken by the ECI under the chairmanship of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar while taking note that many RUPPs have failed to fulfil the essential conditions to continue as an RUPP.
"It has come to the notice of the Commission that of the over 2,800 RUPPs currently registered with ECI, many RUPPs have failed to fulfil the essential conditions which are required to continue as an RUPP. Thus, a nationwide exercise was conducted to identify such RUPPs, and 345 such RUPPs have already been identified till now," the poll panel said.
In order to ensure that no party is unduly de-listed, the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of the respective States and UTs have been directed to issue show-cause notices to such RUPPs, following which, these parties will be given an opportunity through a hearing by the concerned CEOs, it said.
The ECI said the final decision regarding the de-listing of any RUPP shall be taken by it.
Notably, political parties (national/state/RUPPs) in the country are registered with the ECI under the provisions of Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act 1951. Under this provision, any association once registered as a political party gets certain privileges and advantages, such as tax exemptions, amongst others.
"This exercise has been conducted with the aim of cleaning up the political system and de-listing of such parties which have not contested any election to Lok Sabha or Legislative Assemblies of States/UTs or bye-elections since 2019 and those which could not be physically traced as well," the ECI said.
The poll panel added that these 345 RUPPs have been identified in the first phase of this exercise, which shall be continued with the objective of cleaning up the political system.
