ETV Bharat / bharat

EC Starts Proceedings To Delist 345 Registered Unrecognised Political Parties

New Delhi: Proceedings have been started for the delisting of 345 Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs) which have failed to fulfil the essential condition of contesting even a single election for the last six years since 2019, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Thursday.

The poll panel said the offices of these parties spread across different States and Union Territories could not be physically located anywhere.

The step was taken by the ECI under the chairmanship of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar while taking note that many RUPPs have failed to fulfil the essential conditions to continue as an RUPP.

"It has come to the notice of the Commission that of the over 2,800 RUPPs currently registered with ECI, many RUPPs have failed to fulfil the essential conditions which are required to continue as an RUPP. Thus, a nationwide exercise was conducted to identify such RUPPs, and 345 such RUPPs have already been identified till now," the poll panel said.

In order to ensure that no party is unduly de-listed, the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of the respective States and UTs have been directed to issue show-cause notices to such RUPPs, following which, these parties will be given an opportunity through a hearing by the concerned CEOs, it said.

The ECI said the final decision regarding the de-listing of any RUPP shall be taken by it.