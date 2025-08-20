Election Commission Spreading ‘Illusion Of Zero’ On SIR In Bihar, Opposition Parties Allege

By Dev Raj

Patna: The Election Commission (EC) said on Wednesday that no claims or objections have been filed by any political party even after 20 days of the publication of the draft electoral roll under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar. The opposition parties hit back by accusing it of spreading the illusion of “zero” with regard to claims and objections on the deletion of names, as well as listing the houses of electors.

The draft roll published on August 1 contained 7.24 crore electors, over 65 lakh less than the 7.9 crore at the beginning of the SIR exercise on June 24. It included 22 lakh dead, 36 lakh permanently migrated, and 7 lakh multiple-listed voters.

Reminding that “12 more days” were left for doing so, the commission, however, revealed that it has received 60,010 claims and objections directly from individuals for inclusion of eligible voters and exclusion of ineligible ones, of which 2,394 have been disposed of.

Similarly, it has received 1.99 lakh ‘Form 6’ for inclusion of new voters, including six forms submitted by booth-level agents (BLAs) of various political parties, which are awaiting disposal.

“The list of names not included in the draft electoral roll, disclosing the reasons, is displayed on the websites of district electoral officers of district magistrates (district-wise) as well as on the chief electoral officer (CEO) website in searchable mode with EPIC (Election Photo Identity Card) number. Aggrieved persons may submit their claims along with a copy of their Aadhaar card,” EC Assistant Director Apurva Kumar Singh said.

The communique by the EC added that any eligible elector who has been left out could file his claim in ‘Form 6’ along with his Aadhaar before September 1.

CPI(ML), which is a member of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya slammed the EC for harping on zero submissions of claims and objections with regard to SIR by political parties to spread a canard to mislead the public.

He also mentioned the plethora of cases in the SIR draft roll in which several houses were listed as ‘zero’ with many families living in them.

“While the concerned officials in several districts accepted that it was a mistake and would be corrected, the EC, on the other hand, gave an excuse that it was done for the people and families that were homeless,” Bhattacharya said.

“This is a kind of ‘zero’ illusion being spread by the EC to mislead the people. It is constantly spreading misinformation that ‘zero’ claims and objections have been submitted by the political parties and has listed ‘zero’ as the house number at many places with several families and people staying in them,” Bhattacharya added.

Lambasting the Commission further, the CPI(ML) general secretary asserted that it was acting clever while continuously talking about non-submission of any claims or objections by any booth-level agent (BLA) and attributing it to the political parties.

“The commission is submitting the data just for BLAs. Political parties do not mean only BLAs. It includes MPs, MLAs, various organisational workers and other people. Our party has been regularly sending claims and objections on SIR, but it is not counting them,” Bhattacharya told reporters.

He added that the forms the EC gave to the BLAs were only for deleting names from the draft electoral roll, and even those did not have any scope for receiving receipts. It asked them to use the same forms to add names. Those forms also required affidavits, submitting which was not feasible.

“We pointed this out to the EC, but it did not provide forms to include the names of wrongfully deleted voters. It asked to fill up Form 6, which is for the inclusion of new voters, and asked for various supporting documents. We refused to do so,” Bhattacharya added.

The CPI(ML) is now filling out Form 6 for the inclusion of names deleted in the SIR draft roll after the Supreme Court’s order to accept them with Aadhaar as documentary proof of existence. Its Bihar secretary, Kunal, went to the EC office in Patna to provide one Mintu Paswan of Bhojpur district, whose name was deleted, and who was presented before the apex court during the hearing against the SIR exercise.

He also expressed worry over 35 lakh migrant labourers from Bihar being deleted from the draft electoral roll and asked everybody to be alert even after the final electoral roll under the ongoing SIR because “the focus of the entire exercise is on deleting voters.”

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan attacked the EC for lying about claims and objections filed by the national and state parties.

“The Commission is blatantly lying. We have submitted thousands of claims and objections but seem to have turned a Nelson’s eye towards them. What can be done in such a situation? A constitutional authority has chosen to indulge in falsities,” Gagan said.

The RJD spokesperson asserted that the EC has made blunders in the numbering of houses and is now saying that it was done to include the homeless or those living in huts.

“We do not buy this because, apart from ‘zero’ numbered houses, the Commission has also listed many families and a large number of voters residing together in single-numbered houses in several districts. It has stooped so low that it will not accept its mistakes and will keep making excuses for everything,” Gagan added.

Gagan pointed out that even RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav was being shown as residing in the house of one Mantu Ram and asserted that more anomalies in the SIR draft electoral roll would come to light in the coming days.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi, Bhattacharya and other INDIA bloc leaders are currently conducting ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ (launched on August 17) in Bihar to protest the anomalies in SIR. It will end with a public rally in Patna on September 1, after covering 1300 km in over 20 districts.

The first phase of the yatra is over, and the second phase will start on Thursday from Lakhisarai district.