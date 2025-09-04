Election Commission seeks response from Kota Neelima over two voter ID cards

New Delhi: A day after the BJP accused Congress leader Kota Neelima of holding two Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) cards under two Assembly constituencies in Delhi and Telangana, the Election Commission on Thursday issued a notice to her over the matter.

The poll panel, through its notice, sought Kota's response, who is also the wife of senior Congress leader Pawan Khera, by 11 am on September 10.

In its notice to Kota, the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) New Delhi wrote, "It has been brought to my notice that you have got your name registered in the electoral roll of more than one constituency. As you may be aware that being registered in the electoral roll of more than one constituency is a penal offence under the Representation of People Act 1950."

The Congress leader's name is registered in the electoral roll of the New Delhi Assembly constituency in Delhi and the Khairatabad seat in Telangana. "You are directed to show cause as to why action should not be taken against you under the Representation of the People Act. Your reply should reach this office by 11 am on September 10 (Wednesday)," read the notice issued to Kota.

On Wednesday, BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya accused Kota of holding two EPIC cards, days after he had made a similar allegation about her husband.

Attacking the Congress, Malviya in a post on X wrote, "Kota Neelima, another Congress leader, candidate from the Khairatabad (60) Assembly segment in Telangana, and wife of Pawan Khera, also holds two active EPICs — one registered in Khairatabad and another in New Delhi. It is now quite obvious that Congress leaders hold multiple EPIC numbers and are registered voters in more than one place."

"This is no coincidence. Those indulging in vote chori (vote theft) are the very ones maligning common citizens for exercising their democratic rights and weakening our institutions," he said.

It may be mentioned that earlier, the poll panel issued a notice to Khera for allegedly holding two EPIC cards under the New Delhi and Jangpura Assembly constituencies in Delhi. It sought his response by 11 am on Monday in this regard.

Reacting to the poll panel's notice, the senior Congress leader said, "ECI has failed to maintain the integrity of the electoral rolls. This is despite my Form 7 application to delete my name from the New Delhi constituency after shifting houses in 2016."

"Since 2016, four elections - 2019 LS, 2020 VS, 2024 LS, 2025 VS - have gone by. So it is safe to assume that four ‘revisions’ must have also taken place. Yet, my name is still on the New Delhi rolls. Which stone has the ECI been sleeping under?" he said.

Khera is yet to respond to the notice issued to him, as per the poll panel. Earlier in the day, the Election Commission categorically stated that possession of two voter ID cards is an offence under the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

The poll panel also called upon those having more than one EPIC card to ensure that they keep only one and surrender the other.

