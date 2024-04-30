Election Commission Revises Poll Date to Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha Seat to May 25

New Delhi: In a major development, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced that the voting for the Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency (PC) of Jammu and Kashmir is changed from May 7 to May 25.

This development came after several political leaders of the Alahsmkr valley including the J&K Apni Party, the People's Conference, the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), and the BJP requested the poll panel to change the voting date.

"Various representations have been received from different political parties of the UT of Jammu & Kashmir for shifting the date of poll of election from 3-Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency (PC) of Jammu and Kashmir, due to various logistic, communication and natural barrier of connectivity turning out as hindrance in campaigning which in turn tantamount to lack of fair opportunities for the contesting candidates in the said Parliamentary Constituency which may affect poll process," stated a media release issued by the ECI.

The major reason behind the request from the valley leaders to change the date was due to recent snowfall in the area which has blocked several roads and impacting the pace of their campaigning activities.

"The Commission, after considering a report from the UT administration and analysing the ground situation prevailing in the said constituency, has decided under Section 56 of the Representation of People Act, 1951, to revise the date of poll in the said Parliamentary Constituency in respect of the ongoing General Election to Lok Sabha, 2024," the ECI added.

Former Chief Ministers of Jammu Kashmir Omar Abdullah (National Conference) and Mehbooba Mufti (PDP) had urged the Election Commission last week not to postpone the polls.