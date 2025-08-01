Election Commission Refutes Rahul Gandhi's Allegation

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday refuted Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's allegation against it of facilitating vote theft during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the Maharashtra Assembly polls to favour the BJP.
The poll panel said the allegations being made by the Leader of Opposition in the Lower House on a daily basis against it are baseless. It has asked all its officials to ignore all such "irresponsible" statements and work in a fair and transparent manner.
Earlier in the day, stepping up his attack on the ECI, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, while addressing the media, accused the poll panel of facilitating vote theft.
"We have evidence that the Election Commission is facilitating vote theft. I am saying this with evidence. The moment we present this evidence, the entire country will know the Election Commission is facilitating vote theft. For whom is it facilitating? It is facilitating for the BJP," he said.
Gandhi further said, "We had suspicions during the Lok Sabha elections and in the Maharashtra Assembly polls. The Election Commission was not helping us. So, we conducted our own investigation."
"Those who are involved in vote theft in the Election Commission, we will not spare them. They are working against India," he said.
Notably, last week, the poll panel refuted Gandhi's allegation against it of allowing cheating in a constituency in Karnataka during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and termed it unfortunate.
The ECI also questioned the timing of Gandhi labelling such elections against it, despite the fact that not a single election petition was filed by any losing Congress candidate as a legal remedy available under Section 80 of the Representation of the People Act 1951, in the state.
"As far as the conduct of Lok Sabha elections 2024 is concerned, out of 10 election petitions, not a single election petition was filed by any losing Congress candidate as a legal remedy available to it under Section 80 of the Representation of the People Act 1951," it said.
The poll panel also wondered as to why such "baseless and threatening" allegations were being made against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), and that too now.
