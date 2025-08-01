ETV Bharat / bharat

Election Commission Refutes Rahul Gandhi's Allegation

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday refuted Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's allegation against it of facilitating vote theft during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the Maharashtra Assembly polls to favour the BJP.

The poll panel said the allegations being made by the Leader of Opposition in the Lower House on a daily basis against it are baseless. It has asked all its officials to ignore all such "irresponsible" statements and work in a fair and transparent manner.

Earlier in the day, stepping up his attack on the ECI, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, while addressing the media, accused the poll panel of facilitating vote theft.

"We have evidence that the Election Commission is facilitating vote theft. I am saying this with evidence. The moment we present this evidence, the entire country will know the Election Commission is facilitating vote theft. For whom is it facilitating? It is facilitating for the BJP," he said.

Gandhi further said, "We had suspicions during the Lok Sabha elections and in the Maharashtra Assembly polls. The Election Commission was not helping us. So, we conducted our own investigation."

"Those who are involved in vote theft in the Election Commission, we will not spare them. They are working against India," he said.