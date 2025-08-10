Election Commission Officials Tell Rahul Gandhi To Sign Declaration Or Apologise

New Delhi: A day after Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister by stealing votes, officials of the Election Commission of India on Saturday once again pressed the former Congress chief to either sign a declaration to support his claims or apologise to the country for making "fake" charges.

On Friday, Gandhi, son of Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi, and the EC exchanged barbs over alleged vote theft in at least three states. Poll authority officials again have insisted for a signed declaration by the Congress leader to substantiate his claims.

"Rahul Gandhi should either give a declaration as per the rules, or apologize to the country for his false allegations," an ECI official told ETV Bharat.

As Gandhi and the EC targeted each other, the BJP separately said on Saturday that the Congress leader must resign on "moral grounds" from the membership of Lok Sabha if he does not have faith in the Election Commission, and flayed him for not submitting a written declaration on his "vote theft" claim.

After Gandhi's "vote theft" claims, chief electoral officers of Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Haryana had asked Gandhi to furnish names of those he claims were either left out or wrongfully included in the electoral roles along with a signed declaration as per Conduct of Election Rules.

But Gandhi had made it clear that he will not sign a declaration, asserting that he has already taken an oath to uphold the Constitution as a Member of Parliament.