Election Commission Of India To Visit JK In Second Week Of August

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the Election Commission of India led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and his team will visit the union territory in the second week of August for reviewing elections preparations.

The CEC along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and SS Sandhu will visit the Union Territory from August 8-10 to review the preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections.

Official sources said the team will hold meeting with the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and other security agencies for their feedback and their preparations for the polls. The ECI team will also meet political parties representatives in the Union Territory for their feedback and suggestions.

The ECI had this week asked the Chief Secretary and DGP to transfer officers from their home districts and those officers who have three years duration of posting at a particular post before September 30 this year. The ECI said that as the elections in Jammu and Kashmir are due "in near future" the directions should be complied with.

The ECI's fresh directive and the subsequent visit is in the context of the Supreme Court directive which had asked in December last year to the Centre to hold assembly elections in Jammu & Kashmir before September 30, 2014.