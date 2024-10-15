ETV Bharat / bharat

EC To Announce Schedule For Maharashtra, Jharkhand Polls Today

The schedule for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls will be announced by the Election Commission on Tuesday at 3.30 pm.

author img

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

Updated : 3 hours ago

Election Commission of India (PTI)

New Delhi: The Election Commission will announce the schedule for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls on Tuesday. The poll panel has convened a press conference here at 3.30 pm to announce the details. While the term of the Maharashtra assembly ends on November 26, that of Jharkhand ends on January 5 next year.

Last Updated : 3 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JHARKHAND GENERAL ELECTION 2024MAHARASHTRA GENERAL ELECTION 2024ELECTION COMMISSION OF INDIAMAHARASHTRA JHARKHAND BY ELECTION

