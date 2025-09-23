ETV Bharat / bharat

Election Commission Held Interactions With 24 Political Parties; Cong Yet To Respond

By Santu Das

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has so far held interactions with 24 recognised national and regional political parties at its headquarters since May.

These interactions are being held with both the national and regional political parties by the poll panel with an aim to enhance the electoral process in accordance with the existing legal framework.

Out of the interactions held with the delegation of the 24 political parties, five are from the national parties and 19 from regional parties.

The national parties with whom the ECI's top brass held interactions include Bharatiya Janata Party, Aam Aadmi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, while among the regional parties are Samajwadi Party, Janata Dal (United), All India Trinamool Congress, and Telugu Desam Party.

Among the national political parties, the Congress delegation is yet to meet the poll panel for interaction.

Sources in the ECI on Tuesday told ETV Bharat, "As part of its ongoing interactions with the political parties, the ECI has engaged in discussions with 24 recognised national and regional political parties from May 6 till September 9. These interactions are being held at the ECI's headquarters, with an aim to further strengthen the electoral process."

Giving a breakup of the interactions so far held by the poll panel with the delegation of the political parties, they said, "Among the discussions conducted with the delegation representing 24 political parties, five are from national parties and 19 are from regional parties."

Referring to Congress, sources in the poll panel said, "Out of the six national parties, so far interactions have been held with five, including the Bharatiya Janata Party. The interaction with the Congress party is yet to be held."