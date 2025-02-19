Election Commission Has Become BJP's Cheerleader: Tejashwi Yadav On CEC Appointment

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday targeted the Election Commission over the appointment of the new Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Alleging that people have lost credibility with the Election Commission, he said the commission is not listening to the opposition parties these days. "The role of the Election Commission at this time is working as the cheerleader of the BJP. It is becoming a cancer for democracy," said Tejashwi Yadav.

Regarding the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, he said, “The Election Commission is becoming a cancer for democracy and the Constitution. When the results of the Bihar assembly elections were being declared in 2020, the Election Commission held three press conferences in a day. The counting was stopped for hours at 5 pm as we were winning. The results were announced by 2 am. People have doubts about EVMs. When our government is formed at the centre, we will remove EVM despite winning.”

On Union Minister Nityanand Rai's statement questioning the demand for Bharat Ratna to Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi Yadav said that this shows the mentality of the BJP. "When Karpoori ji was alive, these people used to abuse. Everyone knows how many years after the death of Ambedkar and Karpoori Thakur, they got Bharat Ratna. Everyone knows what contribution Lalu Prasad Yadav has made to this society," Tejashwi added.