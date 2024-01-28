EC orders transfer of officers completing three years at one place ahead of LS polls

Lucknow: In view of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the Central Election Commission has taken a big decision regarding transfer of officials. The Election Commission has directed the government to transfer such officers who will complete 3 consecutive years at one place by 30 June 2024. Instructions were given to remove the currently posted officers.

The Election Commission sought a compliance report from the state government by January 31, 2024. In such a situation, within the next 2 days the Uttar Pradesh government will remove many more PCS officers. Their area of ​​work will be changed. A review in this regard is going on at the level of the Chief Minister's Office and a list is being prepared.

Due to this, there will be major changes in the bureaucracy. The Election Commission has started making serious efforts on its part for fair conduct of Lok Sabha elections. Under the latest order of EC, in the states where assembly elections will be held along with the Lok Sabha elections, the work place should be changed for ​​all such officers who are to complete three consecutive years on June 30, 2024. This order is also applicable in Uttar Pradesh. In such a situation, brainstorming on this has been started from the level of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. A decision will also be taken in the next two days.

Four to six District Magistrates will be transferred in UP and also, 3 to 4 CDOs. More than 30 sub-divisional magistrates will be changed. The DMs of Ghaziabad, Rampur and Kaushambi will be transferred. The biggest impact will be at the SDM level. With the removal of hundreds of SDMs, new officers will get a chance and a major reshuffle will be seen.

Sources in the appointment department said that the list of officers is being prepared. It will be released in the near future. This report will be sent to the Election Commission by the evening of 31 January.