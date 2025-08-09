Election Commission Delists 334 Registered Unrecognised Political Parties

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday said it has delisted 334 Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs) that failed to meet the essential conditions needed to retain this status.

Political parties, whether national, state or RUPPS in India, are registered with the poll panel in accordance with Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act 1951.

Guidelines for registration of political parties mention that if the party does not contest elections continuously for six years, the party shall be taken off the list of registered parties. In addition, as per Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act 1951, parties at the time of their registration have to give details like name, address, office bearers, and any changes have to be communicated to the ECI without delay.

The ECI said earlier, in June, it had directed the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of States and Union Territories to conduct verification enquiries of 345 RUPPS regarding compliance with the conditions laid out as per the guidelines. The CEOs conducted enquiries, issued show-cause notices to these RUPPs and provided each party an opportunity to respond and present their case through personal hearings.

Based on reports of the CEOs, 334 RUPPs out of the total of 345 RUPPs have been found not to comply with the above conditions. The remaining cases have been referred back to the CEOs for verification, it said.

The poll panel added that after considering all the facts and recommendations of the CEOs, it has delisted 334 RUPPs. "Now, out of the total of 2854 RUPPs, 2520 are remaining. This delisting exercise is part of a comprehensive and continuous strategy of the Election Commission to clean up the electoral system," it said.

The ECI said these RUPPs will now not be eligible to avail any benefit under the provisions of Section 29B and Section 29C of the RP Act, 1951, read with the relevant provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961 and the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968.

Any party aggrieved by this order can appeal to it within 30 days of the order, the poll panel added.