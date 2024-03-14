EC Makes Data on Electoral Bonds Public; releases 327-Page Donor List, 427-Page Parties' List

New Delhi: In a significant development weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission of India on Thursday made public the data of the electoral bonds given to it by the State Bank of India, a day before the deadline set by the Supreme Court.

Following a Supreme Court directive, the State Bank of India had shared the data with the poll panel on March 12. The top court had given the Election Commission time till 5 pm of March 15 to upload the data on its website.

The two data sets (327-Page Donor List, 427-Page Parties' List) reveal the purchases of bonds of denominations between RS 1 lakh and Rs 1 crore, dating back to April 12, 2019, the companies and individuals that purchased them, and the political parties that received the funds.

Donors through electoral bonds include Grasim Industries, Megha Engineering, Piramal Enterprises, Torrent Power, Bharti Airtel, DLF Commercial Developers, Vedanta Ltd, Apollo Tyres, Lakshmi Mittal, Edelweiss, PVR, Keventer, Sula Wine, Welspun, Sun Pharma among others.

Recipients of funds through electoral bonds include BJP, Congress, AIADMK, BRS, Shiv Sena, TDP, YSR Congress, DMK, JDS, NCP, Trinamool Congress, JDU, RJD, AAP, and SP.