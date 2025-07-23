Jagdeep Dhankhar Resignation: EC Begins Process For Holding Vice-Presidential Elections

New Delhi: The Election Commission has begun the process for holding Vice-Presidential elections two days after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned as Vice President, citing health reasons.

The poll panel on Wednesday said it is finalising returning officers for the vice presidential election. "On completion of the preparatory activities, the announcement of the election schedule to the office of the Vice President of India will follow as soon as possible," the EC said.

Dhankhar's term was to end on August 10, 2027. His resignation sent ripples through the political corridors, with Congress claiming the reasons for the abrupt decision were "far deeper" than those cited by him.

How is a Vice President Elected?

The vice president is elected by the members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, where nominated members of the Upper House are also eligible to cast their vote.

According to Clause 2 of Article 68 of the Constitution, an election to fill a vacancy in the office of the vice president occurring due to his death, resignation or removal, or otherwise, will be held "as soon as possible" after it goes vacant. The person elected to fill the vacancy will be entitled to hold office "for the full term of five years from the date on which he enters upon his office".

Article 66 (1) of the Constitution provides that the election shall be held in accordance with the system of Proportional Representation by means of the single transferable vote and the voting at such election shall be by secret ballot. In this system, the elector has to mark preferences against the names of the candidates.

The vice president is the second highest constitutional office in the country. He serves for a five-year term, but can continue to be in office, irrespective of the expiry of the term, until the successor assumes office.

NDA Has Comfortable Edge

The ruling NDA has a comfortable edge in the elections for the post of the next vice president. The 543-member Lok Sabha has one vacant seat -- Basirhat in West Bengal -- while there are five vacancies in the 245-member Rajya Sabha.

Of the five vacancies in Rajya Sabha, four are from Jammu and Kashmir and one from Punjab, where sitting member Sanjeev Arora quit the seat after being elected to the state assembly in a bypoll last month.

The effective strength of both the Houses together is 786 and the winning candidate will require to win 394 votes in the election for the vice president, considering all eligible voters exercise their franchise.