Election Commission Appoints Observers For Vice-Presidential Poll

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday appointed two Observers for the upcoming Vice-Presidential election.

The poll panel has appointed IAS officers Sushil Kumar Lohani and D Anandan as Observers for the election to the second-highest office in the country, scheduled to be held on September 9.

In a communique', the ECI said, "In exercise of the powers conferred under Article 324 of the Constitution of India, the Election Commission of India has appointed two Officers of the rank of Additional Secretary, Government of India, as Observers for the upcoming Vice-Presidential Election 2025."

It added, "As per the schedule for the Vice-Presidential Election, notified by the ECI on August 7, the poll and counting of votes will be held on September 9. The following officers have been appointed as Observers: Sushil Kumar Lohani, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj and D Anandan, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure.".

The poll panel said Nitin Kumar Shivdas Khade, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, Department of Land Resources has been placed in the reserve list.

Meanwhile, an official of the ECI told ETV Bharat, "The role of the Observers (appointed for Vice-Presidential election) is the same as that of Observers for any elections. They will oversee and ensure that the election process is being carried out fairly."

Earlier in the day, on the last day of filing of nominations for Vice-Presidential poll, INDIA bloc's candidate and former Supreme Court judge, Justice (Retd) B Sudershan Reddy filed his nomination. The BJP-led NDA has fielded CP Radhakrishnan as its nominee for the Vice-Presidential elections.

Under Article 324 of the Constitution of India, is mandatory to conduct the election to the office of the Vice-President. As per Article 66(1) of the Constitution, the Vice-President of India is elected by an electoral college comprising the elected members of the Rajya Sabha, nominated members of the Rajya Sabha and the elected members of the Lok Sabha.

Earlier, the ECI issued a booklet that broadly covers the Constitutional provisions relating to election to Vice President. The booklet titled "Election to the Office of Vice President of India, 2025" was prepared with an aim to enhancing awareness among the general public about the ensuing Vice-Presidential Election.

As per Article 66(1) of the Constitution, the Vice-President of India is elected by an electoral college comprising the elected members of the Rajya Sabha, nominated members of the Rajya Sabha and the elected members of the Lok Sabha in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote.

According to the ECI, for the 17th Vice-Presidential Election, the Electoral College consists of 233 elected members of Rajya Sabha (presently five seats are vacant), 12 nominated members of Rajya Sabha, and 543 elected members of Lok Sabha (presently one seat is vacant).

"Electoral College comprises of a total of 788 members (presently, 782 members) of both Houses of Parliament. Since, all the electors are members of both Houses of Parliament, the value of vote of each Member of Parliament would be same i.e. one. The election shall be held by secret ballot," it said.

The BJP-led NDA candidate has an edge over the INDIA bloc in terms of numerical strength in both the Houses. In Lok Sabha , the strength of the ruling dispensation is 293 and Opposition 234, while in Rajya Sabha 132 and 77 respectively. Earlier, the ECI issued a booklet that broadly covers the Constitutional provisions relating to election to Vice President. The booklet titled "Election to the Office of Vice President of India, 2025" was prepared with an aim to enhancing awareness among the general public about the ensuing Vice-Presidential Election.

The post of the Vice-President fell vacant following resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar from the post.