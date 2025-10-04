Election 2025: RSS' 'Trishul' Strategy Likely To Boost BJP's Prospects In Bihar
Ahead of Bihar elections, RSS volunteers have become super-active under 'Operation Trishul', a campaign aimed at mobilising support and strengthening BJP's presence at the grassroots.
Patna: As Bihar gears up for Assembly elections, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has started preparing a ground-level strategy, launching a special campaign named 'Operation Trishul' to indirectly create a favourable atmosphere for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the poll-bound state.
For the Sangh, this election is a matter of prestige and pride, as its volunteers have been deployed across the state to strengthen the saffron party's presence at the grassroots.
Operation Trishul
According to RSS ideologues, elections are not just politics but an opportunity for nation-building. For this, the Sangh uses its disciplined cadre and wide social network to create a favourable atmosphere for BJP and ensure voters reach polling booths. This indirect campaign in BJP's support is what the Sangh has named Operation Trishul, which has three major objectives.
- Reach households, spreading RSS ideology, and motivating people to vote for BJP.
- Ensure participation of voters at booth level, with focus on weak belts.
- Strengthen coordination between BJP leaders and RSS volunteers.
Under Operation Trishul, not only are RSS volunteers pushed directly into the field to work at the booth level, lists of voters unhappy with BJP policies are also being prepared to make sure nothing goes wrong during the polls.
RSS' Larger Role
Apart from Operation Trishul, RSS also runs other ground-level campaigns and coordination drives. Many believe the Sangh's biggest strength is its wide volunteer network.
During elections, these volunteers work booth-to-booth, contact voters at home, raise awareness about national issues, and explain BJP's ideology and government's work. Other affiliated organisations like the ABVP, Bajrang Dal, VHP and Mazdoor Sangh also hold meetings, make strategies and become active in their areas prior to the polls.
These organisations mobilise support from specific voter groups. Volunteers identify strong and weak booths for the BJP. They then review voter lists and ensure BJP supporters come out and vote in large numbers. On polling day, RSS volunteers remain fully active to mobilise these voters to the booths.
How Public Opinion Is Shaped
Before elections, RSS and BJP leaders hold coordination meetings, during which the Sangh shares ground-level feedback like local issues, popularity of candidate(s), and public mood with BJP, which helps the party fine-tune its strategy.
As per political experts, RSS plays a key role in shaping opinion around ideological issues such as Hindutva, nationalism, and cultural pride. It tries to reach every section of society, building an ideological atmosphere favourable to BJP. By working in areas like relief, rehabilitation, education and health, the Sangh builds credibility, especially among rural and marginalised communities.
This credibility indirectly benefits BJP politically. The Sangh also connects with different castes and communities, runs harmony programmes, and helps BJP in caste-based equations when needed.
Structure Of Outreach
RSS outreach begins at the smallest unit. Regional teams (basti tolis) are formed, where local leaders meet like-minded residents and plan. Then city-level meetings are held under city chiefs, followed by district-level meetings under district chiefs. Department-level (commissioner-level) units also hold strategy sessions. Issues raised here are taken up by coordination committees. Through this structure, RSS indirectly benefits BJP.
Voices Of Dissent And Discontent
Some volunteers, however, have expressed that they have been ignored. One RSS worker, requesting anonymity, said, "Before elections we work with full strength, but after victory, leaders forget us."
A 'dissatisfied' Sangh member and voter said, "The Sangh is in our blood. But unless BJP and government change their policies and unless behaviour of leaders change, emotions and activism will not be enough. After five years, they remember us, and after elections, they forget."
What Experts Said
Senior journalist and Panchjanya bureau chief Sanjeev Kumar said, "RSS never directly campaigns for the BJP. It never asks for votes for any party. Volunteers only spread ideology and nationalism. They do not carry flags, banners or pamphlets. They simply ask people to vote for those who work for society and the nation, and those with a clean image. It just happens that many BJP candidates are from RSS background and share similar ideology."
Journalist Praveen Baghi, also associated with the Sangh, added, "Most BJP leaders come from RSS. During elections, if one leader is given a ticket, other hopefuls get upset and may contest independently. This can put BJP in trouble. RSS then plays the role of persuading such leaders, bringing them back into the mainstream, and ensuring they cooperate with BJP."
Strengthening Democracy
Rajesh Pandey, RSS' Bihar-Jharkhand campaign chief, said, "The Sangh's biggest role is to refine democracy, make it more beautiful, and increase people's participation in the elections. Volunteers work to strengthen democracy, increase voter turnout, and ensure that national interest is served."
Bihar In Focus
It is pertinent to mention here that RSS has significantly expanded its organisational base in Bihar. In March this year, regional chief Dr Mohan Singh told the All-India Representative Council in Bengaluru that the Sangh's work would be extended to every settlement in cities and every block in villages.
As per sources, North Bihar has 759 settlements, with 336 having RSS branches. Its rural districts have 1672 blocks, with 726 branch units. South Bihar has 1390 settlements, with 415 branches. Its rural districts have 4374 blocks, with 1302 branch units. Overall, Bihar has 2702 rural blocks, where there are 576 RSS branches. On the other hand, Bihar's urban areas have 2149 settlements with 751 RSS branches. Going forward, the Sangh aims to ensure setting up at least one RSS unit in every settlement and block in Bihar.
