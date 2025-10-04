ETV Bharat / bharat

Election 2025: RSS' 'Trishul' Strategy Likely To Boost BJP's Prospects In Bihar

Patna: As Bihar gears up for Assembly elections, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has started preparing a ground-level strategy, launching a special campaign named 'Operation Trishul' to indirectly create a favourable atmosphere for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the poll-bound state.

For the Sangh, this election is a matter of prestige and pride, as its volunteers have been deployed across the state to strengthen the saffron party's presence at the grassroots.

Operation Trishul

According to RSS ideologues, elections are not just politics but an opportunity for nation-building. For this, the Sangh uses its disciplined cadre and wide social network to create a favourable atmosphere for BJP and ensure voters reach polling booths. This indirect campaign in BJP's support is what the Sangh has named Operation Trishul, which has three major objectives.

Reach households, spreading RSS ideology, and motivating people to vote for BJP.

Ensure participation of voters at booth level, with focus on weak belts.

Strengthen coordination between BJP leaders and RSS volunteers.

Under Operation Trishul, not only are RSS volunteers pushed directly into the field to work at the booth level, lists of voters unhappy with BJP policies are also being prepared to make sure nothing goes wrong during the polls.

RSS' Larger Role

Apart from Operation Trishul, RSS also runs other ground-level campaigns and coordination drives. Many believe the Sangh's biggest strength is its wide volunteer network.

During elections, these volunteers work booth-to-booth, contact voters at home, raise awareness about national issues, and explain BJP's ideology and government's work. Other affiliated organisations like the ABVP, Bajrang Dal, VHP and Mazdoor Sangh also hold meetings, make strategies and become active in their areas prior to the polls.

These organisations mobilise support from specific voter groups. Volunteers identify strong and weak booths for the BJP. They then review voter lists and ensure BJP supporters come out and vote in large numbers. On polling day, RSS volunteers remain fully active to mobilise these voters to the booths.

How Public Opinion Is Shaped

Before elections, RSS and BJP leaders hold coordination meetings, during which the Sangh shares ground-level feedback like local issues, popularity of candidate(s), and public mood with BJP, which helps the party fine-tune its strategy.

As per political experts, RSS plays a key role in shaping opinion around ideological issues such as Hindutva, nationalism, and cultural pride. It tries to reach every section of society, building an ideological atmosphere favourable to BJP. By working in areas like relief, rehabilitation, education and health, the Sangh builds credibility, especially among rural and marginalised communities.