Elderly Man Moves Calcutta High Court Over Neighbour’s Dangerous Tree Leaning On His House

Jalpaiguri: The matter of trouble over a coconut tree leaning over a neighbour's house landed in the Calcutta High Court. Due to that, a retired agricultural officer is fearing for his life in case the tree falls. Despite repeated requests, the neighbour did not cut down the coconut tree. And so he filed a case in the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court for a resolution on the matter. The incident took place in Pandapara of the Jalpaiguri district.

It is learnt that in the context of that case, Justice Amrita Sinha also ordered the Jalpaiguri Municipality to cut down the tree on April 23. However, even after a month-and-a-half has passed, the retired government official, who filed the case, has complained against the municipality for not implementing the court's verdict.

It is learnt that Sumantra Mishra is a retired agricultural officer and a resident of Pandapara in ward number 13 of Jalpaiguri Municipality. There is a 30-year-old coconut tree on the boundary of his neighbour Ramprasad Sutradhar's house. After growing, it has gradually tilted and is now on top of Sumantra Mishra's house. And that is the reason for the dispute. Sumantra Mishra alleged that the coconut tree is standing on 25 per cent of its roots. During the monsoon, strong winds and softening of the soil may cause the coconut tree to collapse on his house, which can cause fatality too.

Regarding the issue, Sumantra Mishra's neighbour, Ramprasad Sutradhar—the owner of the coconut tree—said, "I don’t understand. The coconut tree belongs to me, and I’m not aware of any damage it’s causing. I don’t see how it could fall on the house, nor do I understand why he approached the High Court. I haven’t received any order from the court or the municipality. If we do receive an order, we will have to cut down the tree."

However, Sumantra Mishra argued, "The roots of the tree were damaged when the municipality was cutting the hydrant. Currently, the tree is standing on only 25 per cent of its roots. If it falls, it could damage my house and pose a risk to lives. I spoke to the owner of the tree and tried to convince him to cut it down, but he refused to listen. I then informed my ward councillor, but no solution was found. I even met the chairman of the municipality and explained the situation, but my concerns were not taken seriously."

After that, Sumantra Mishra filed a case in the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court in September last year. He said, "I was forced to go to court. I filed a case of non-cooperation against the Jalpaiguri Municipality. I also submitted appropriate documents and evidence. Then the court ordered the municipality to cut the tree. After listening to the evidence and arguments presented by me, Justice Amrita Sinha ordered the Jalpaiguri Municipality to cut the tree as per the law. The Municipal Act contains rules for cutting dangerous trees. The court ordered the tree to be cut according to those rules. Despite that, the municipality did not comply."

He alleged that on April 23, the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench had ordered the Jalpaiguri Municipality to cut the tree. A copy of that judgment is also with Sumantra Mishra. However, the municipality claims that they have not received any copy of the judgment. Although Sumantra Mishra said that a government lawyer was present in the court on behalf of the municipality. So, on what grounds is the municipality saying that it has not received a copy of the judgment?

Regarding this, Jalpaiguri Municipality Chairman Saikat Chatterjee claimed, "The municipality believes in greening. If Justice Sinha has given any order, we will have to see it. I am looking into cutting down the tree. Let me receive the order first. If someone goes to the division bench against that order... if they get a stay order, then there is nothing we can do. If someone had come to us with the matter earlier, we could have settled it earlier. The dispute over the tree would not have reached the court."

