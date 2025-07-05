New Delhi: Stringent security arrangements have been put in place given Muharram that will be observed on July 6. The tazia processions that will be taken out will be under the surveillance of drones and closed circuit television cameras.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range) Sanjay Kumar Jain disclosed, “Special arrangements have been put in place in prominent places in South Delhi including Jorbagh Karbala and Ambedkar Nagar Dakshinpuri Karbala. Six Outer Force Companies have been stationed along with the Police Jawans. A special advisory has been released on traffic.”

Tazia in Old Seelampur (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has restricted tazias beyond a specified height so that they do not collide with trees and electric wires. Those participating in the processions have been advised to keep away from electrical appliances because of the rainy season and also the lights installed in the tazias. Rowdy elements have been warned of action.

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar which is referred to as Hijri and is considered to be the second most holy month after Ramzan. The tenth day of this month is called Ashura when tazias are taken out in the memory of Imam Hussein who died in the battle of Karbala in 680 AD. The tazia symbolizes his grave.

Elaborate Arrangements In Place For Muharram in Delhi (ETV Bharat)

The tradition of making tazias is alive in the narrow alleys of Kanti Nagar in Old Seelampur where a new form is given to the tazias every year. One of the makers, Shakib told ETV Bharat, “I have decorated the tazia in a special way using the golden sparkle with colourful lights around the chandelier.”

He said that it costs around Rs 15,000 to make a tazia that involves the efforts of an entire team right from planning to fencing. It is viewed as a symbol of sadness in the memory of Imam Hussein.

Elaborate Arrangements In Place For Muharram in Delhi (ETV Bharat)

Shakib said that he has been making tazias for the last 15 years and the new generation is also showing interest in the craft.

He related that the preparations to make a tazia start almost a month before Ashura and gather pace when the moon of Muharram is sighted. He believes that the tradition bonds the new generation with their culture and history. People are coming from far off places to see his tazia this year.

Arbaaz who has been a member of the tazia making team since the time he was 13 years old related that this time he has been working on a tazia for the last three months. This tazia has been made with glasswork and lighting at a cost of Rs 50,000.

Ali Meraji who has been taking out tazia processions for the last 42 years pointed out that wood, bamboo, steel and paper are used to make tazias.

It was disclosed that tazia processions in India date back to the era of Taimur the Lame but the dates vary. The tradition is mainly associated with Shiite Muslims.