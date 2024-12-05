ETV Bharat / bharat

Eknath Shinde Will Take Oath As Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister: MLA Uday Samant

Mumbai: Ending suspense, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Interim Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has decided to join the new Maharashtra government and will take oath as the Deputy Chief Minister.

This information was given by Shiv Sena leader and MLA Uday Samant.

A Shiv Sena said it was the request of all Shiv Sena MLAs that Eknath Shinde should remain in power and become Deputy Chief Minister. Devendra Fadnavis, who will take oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister for a third time, had also requested Shinde to join his government.

During the press conference on Wednesday, a day before the swearing-in ceremony at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai, Shinde had said that he would take a decision soon.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar had already announced on Wednesday that he will take oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister.