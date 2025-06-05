Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0: A Green Pledge Rooted In Patriotism, But Experts Urge Caution In Implementation

New Delhi: On World Environment Day, an emotional moment unfolded during commencement of a national green project, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi planted a sapling of Sindoor at his official residence in New Delhi, which was gifted to him by the valiant women of Kutch, Gujarat, who exemplified courage and sacrifice during the 1971 war with Pakistan. The role played by Indian women during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war is now being used as a symbol to promote the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' campaign, under which the government aims to plant 10 crore trees across India between June and September 2025.
A Sapling Of Bravery
Coming back from his trip to Gujarat, PM Modi said the Sindoor plant is a symbol of valour, bravery, resilience, and the essence of Indian woman. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi stated, "The brave mothers and sisters of Kutch, who set an example of courage and valour in the 1971 war, recently presented me with a Sindoor plant during my visit to Gujarat. Today, on World Environment Day, I have had the privilege of planting that plant in the Prime Minister's residence in New Delhi. This plant will remain a strong symbol of the valour and inspiration of the women power of our country."
1971 के युद्ध में साहस और पराक्रम की अद्भुत मिसाल पेश करने वाली कच्छ की वीरांगना माताओं-बहनों ने हाल ही में गुजरात के दौरे पर मुझे सिंदूर का पौधा भेंट किया था। विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस पर आज मुझे उस पौधे को नई दिल्ली के प्रधानमंत्री आवास में लगाने का सौभाग्य मिला है। यह पौधा हमारे देश… pic.twitter.com/GsHCCNBUVp— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2025
This act of the Prime Minister has added a profoundly emotional tone to the larger green initiative, reinforcing the cultural ethos that sees nature and motherhood as intertwined forces of nurturing.
Rebooting The Green Mission: Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0
In Delhi, Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan formally launched the second phase of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign. Accompanied by dignitaries including Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood, Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar, and NCERT Director Prof. Dinesh Prasad Saklani, the event also saw the unveiling of vital digital tools, a microsite and web portal for tracking progress and participation.
Calling the campaign a "mass movement", Pradhan emphasised that over five crore trees were planted by educational institutions in the previous year. This time, the target has doubled as government aims to reach 10 crore saplings, with special emphasis on student participation through eco clubs and experiential learning modules designed under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
"India has never been a polluting nation. Our civilisation believes in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the whole world is one family," said Pradhan, expressing hope that India's vision of Net Zero by 2070 will be driven by environmental awareness embedded within the nation's youth.
A Digital Push To Track Green Commitments
The newly launched web portal, ecoclubs.education.gov.in, will serve as the center for this campaign. With participation from over 14.7 lakh schools, the portal enables schools to upload plantation activity reports, assign dashboards, and generate e-certificates upon successful uploads. It is multilingual and aligned with the seven themes of the Mission LiFE initiative (Lifestyle for Environment).
The integrated microsite for Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0 makes the campaign interactive: Students and citizens can upload selfies with their saplings dedicated to their mothers, following which certificates are awarded to foster a personal bond with the green cause.
Education, Emotion And Ecology: The Three Pillars
Three specially-designed modules for school students were launched to deepen environmental education. These modules focus on aligning the nurturing image of mothers with that of Mother Earth, encouraging children to become eco-warriors through hands-on activities like QR-based flora mapping, school nutrition gardens, research assignments, and nature puzzles.
"World Environment Day is not just about celebration. It presents both a challenge and an opportunity. The challenge is the rising temperature. The opportunity is to change our lifestyle," said Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood. "This campaign goes beyond tree planting. It is an educational and emotional training in sustainability."
What Environmental Experts Say
Environmentalists across the country have welcomed the initiative, but also urged caution in execution.
Rajesh Paul, an environmentalist, termed the campaign's emotional appeal its most innovative element. "We Indians are emotional people. Dedicating a tree to one's mother creates a deep psychological connection, increasing the chances of its survival," he said. However, he emphasised the need for follow-through. "Only planting a tree and forgetting it will not help. Survival depends on care for at least 1-2 years," he said.
Paul also advocated for site-specific planning, use of native species, seed ball technology for difficult terrains, and bio-fencing to protect saplings from grazing animals. "Digitisation and real-time monitoring through the portal will be essential for transparency and impact assessment," he added.
Manu Singh, another noted environmentalist, highlighted the scientific underpinnings of afforestation. "This is not just symbolic, it's socio-ecological engineering. But ecological success will depend on survival rates, native species, and post-plantation care. Emotional motivation must translate into scientific action," he said.
He suggested that the campaign incorporate long-term school projects, citizen science monitoring, and biodiversity mapping. "Integrating traditional ecological knowledge and curriculum-based stewardship will ensure this becomes more than a one-day affair," Singh said.
Experts, however, agreed on one point: large-scale plantation, while important, is not a definite solution.
Prof. SN Mishra of TERI said, "Trees alone won't solve climate change, but they are a meaningful start. What matters is how we plant, what we plant, and whether the trees are nurtured after planting."
He laid out five critical success factors:
(i) Planting native and climate-resilient species
(ii) Ensuring community participation
(iii) Post-plantation care for at least 3 years
(iv) Avoiding monocultures
(v) Integrating traditional and modern ecological practices
"Campaigns succeed when people own them, not when they are merely compliance mandates. Initiatives like tree birthdays, school nature walks, or festival-linked plantation events can make the idea culturally embedded and long-lasting," he said.
He also emphasised the necessity of QR-coding, geo-tagging, and effective communication of survival tracking based on GPS location, along with real-time monitoring of live data on tree survival and likely deaths, especially since India will soon be reporting on such environmental metrics in global climate negotiations.
A Future Legacy
As India begins its journey towards achieving Viksit Bharat by 2047, projects like Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0 are sowing the seeds, quite literally, for sustainability. At once both personal emotional connection and planetary responsibility, by dedicating a tree to one's mother conveys a sense of gratitude.
The real challenge is how this can go beyond mere symbolism and work to ensure that the trees survive, thrive and in effect to become a future green guardian.
As Sukanta Majumdar said, "Instead of conquering nature to make it more productive, like in the West, we understand the ethos of living in harmony with nature as a child understands their mother."
All About Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0
Target: 10 crore trees to be planted between June and September 2025
Key Launches:
- Web portal for Mission LiFE Eco Clubs
- Microsite for Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0
- Special school modules for environmental education
- Participation: Over 14.7 lakh schools involved
Symbolic Start: PM Modi plants a Sindoor sapling gifted by women war heroes from Kutch
Features:
- QR-code based tree tracking
- Geo-tagging and real-time data entry
- E-certificates for student sapling uploads
- Bilingual platform for easy access
Expert Insights:
- Emphasis on native species and survival monitoring
- Need for community involvement and ecological planning
- Integration of cultural practices for sustained engagement