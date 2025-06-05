ETV Bharat / bharat

Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0: A Green Pledge Rooted In Patriotism, But Experts Urge Caution In Implementation

New Delhi: On World Environment Day, an emotional moment unfolded during commencement of a national green project, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi planted a sapling of Sindoor at his official residence in New Delhi, which was gifted to him by the valiant women of Kutch, Gujarat, who exemplified courage and sacrifice during the 1971 war with Pakistan. The role played by Indian women during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war is now being used as a symbol to promote the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' campaign, under which the government aims to plant 10 crore trees across India between June and September 2025.

A Sapling Of Bravery

Coming back from his trip to Gujarat, PM Modi said the Sindoor plant is a symbol of valour, bravery, resilience, and the essence of Indian woman. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi stated, "The brave mothers and sisters of Kutch, who set an example of courage and valour in the 1971 war, recently presented me with a Sindoor plant during my visit to Gujarat. Today, on World Environment Day, I have had the privilege of planting that plant in the Prime Minister's residence in New Delhi. This plant will remain a strong symbol of the valour and inspiration of the women power of our country."

This act of the Prime Minister has added a profoundly emotional tone to the larger green initiative, reinforcing the cultural ethos that sees nature and motherhood as intertwined forces of nurturing.

Rebooting The Green Mission: Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0

In Delhi, Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan formally launched the second phase of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign. Accompanied by dignitaries including Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood, Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar, and NCERT Director Prof. Dinesh Prasad Saklani, the event also saw the unveiling of vital digital tools, a microsite and web portal for tracking progress and participation.

Calling the campaign a "mass movement", Pradhan emphasised that over five crore trees were planted by educational institutions in the previous year. This time, the target has doubled as government aims to reach 10 crore saplings, with special emphasis on student participation through eco clubs and experiential learning modules designed under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

"India has never been a polluting nation. Our civilisation believes in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the whole world is one family," said Pradhan, expressing hope that India's vision of Net Zero by 2070 will be driven by environmental awareness embedded within the nation's youth.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhen plants a sapling during an event in Delhi (ETV Bharat)

A Digital Push To Track Green Commitments

The newly launched web portal, ecoclubs.education.gov.in, will serve as the center for this campaign. With participation from over 14.7 lakh schools, the portal enables schools to upload plantation activity reports, assign dashboards, and generate e-certificates upon successful uploads. It is multilingual and aligned with the seven themes of the Mission LiFE initiative (Lifestyle for Environment).

The integrated microsite for Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0 makes the campaign interactive: Students and citizens can upload selfies with their saplings dedicated to their mothers, following which certificates are awarded to foster a personal bond with the green cause.

Education, Emotion And Ecology: The Three Pillars

Three specially-designed modules for school students were launched to deepen environmental education. These modules focus on aligning the nurturing image of mothers with that of Mother Earth, encouraging children to become eco-warriors through hands-on activities like QR-based flora mapping, school nutrition gardens, research assignments, and nature puzzles.

"World Environment Day is not just about celebration. It presents both a challenge and an opportunity. The challenge is the rising temperature. The opportunity is to change our lifestyle," said Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood. "This campaign goes beyond tree planting. It is an educational and emotional training in sustainability."

What Environmental Experts Say

Environmentalists across the country have welcomed the initiative, but also urged caution in execution.

Rajesh Paul, an environmentalist, termed the campaign's emotional appeal its most innovative element. "We Indians are emotional people. Dedicating a tree to one's mother creates a deep psychological connection, increasing the chances of its survival," he said. However, he emphasised the need for follow-through. "Only planting a tree and forgetting it will not help. Survival depends on care for at least 1-2 years," he said.

Paul also advocated for site-specific planning, use of native species, seed ball technology for difficult terrains, and bio-fencing to protect saplings from grazing animals. "Digitisation and real-time monitoring through the portal will be essential for transparency and impact assessment," he added.