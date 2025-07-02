Eight Years On: Najeeb's Mother Vows To Seek Justice Despite CBI Closure Report

New Delhi: Fatima Nafis, the mother of JNU student Najeeb Ahmed, who went missing in 2016, on Tuesday accused CBI and Delhi Police of "negligence" in her son's case and said that even if she has to knock on the Supreme Court's doors for justice, she will do it.

In a Facebook post, she said she will fight till her last breath. A Delhi court on Monday allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to close Ahmed's case, saying that the agency "exhausted all options" eight years after he went missing. Najeeb was 27 and a first-year MSc Biotechnology student at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi when he went missing from his hostel in October 2016.

Nafis said her fight is not just for her son, but for every mother who is seeking justice for her child. Even the biggest investigative agencies and the entire judicial system have not been able to tell where my son is, Nafis said.

"For years, lies and falsehoods were spread about my son. The Delhi High Court later ordered all such content to be removed from digital and social media platforms," she added. Nafis, who was at the forefront of protests along with JNU students to demand a fair probe in her son's case, praised those who stood with her.

According to Supreme Court advocate Dr AP Singh, Najeeb's mother can explore legal avenues to challenge the closure report. "Fatima Nafis can approach the District Session Court through a protest petition. She can also file a writ petition in the Delhi High Court and approach the Supreme Court too," he said.

Dr AP Singh added that the CBI has not been able to find any clue of Najeeb in over 8 years. Neither could it collect any evidence of him being alive or dead. The CBI filed its closure report in the Rouse Avenue Court, and the court accepted it. He further said that everyone has the right to fight their battle for justice till the Supreme Court.

Najeeb Ahmed went missing from the Mahi Mandvi hostel of the University on the night of 15th October 2016 after a scuffle with some students allegedly affiliated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) the previous night. The case was initially probed by the Delhi Police and later transferred to the CBI.

The CBI closed its investigation into the case in October 2018 as its efforts to trace Ahmed did not yield any results. The agency filed its closure report after getting permission from the Delhi High Court. While it accepted the CBI's closure report, the court granted liberty to the agency to reopen the investigation on the receipt of any credible information on Ahmed's whereabouts and intimate the court accordingly. (With inputs from agencies).